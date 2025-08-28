Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Will Mohammed Shami Play for LSG in IPL 2026? Pacer Hints at SRH Exit

Mohammed Shami has openly discussed the possibility of playing for LSG in the future. He stated that if Sunrisers Hyderabad releases him, he would move from SRH to Lucknow Super Giants in the future.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Mohammed Shami
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्‍मद शमी। (फोटो सोर्स: IANS)

Uttar Pradesh's fast bowler Mohammed Shami has openly discussed the possibility of playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in future IPL seasons. Shami was released by the Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Following this, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for ₹10 crore at the auction. Shami returned to competitive cricket at the beginning of January this year, but his IPL season with SRH wasn't particularly successful.

Would Shami be willing to play for LSG?

In an interview with News24, Mohammed Shami hinted that he would move from SRH to Lucknow Super Giants in the future, if released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran fast bowler stated that he has no control over the situation, adding that the IPL is purely for entertainment and he is willing to play for any team that bids for him.

Only 6 wickets in IPL 2025

It is worth noting that Shami took only 6 wickets in 9 matches during IPL 2025, and was one of the least effective bowlers of the season. His pace had decreased, and he was struggling with maintaining consistent line and length. As a result, he was dropped from the Indian team for the India vs England Test series and subsequently the Asia Cup 2025.

Shami ideally suited for LSG

Shami could be ideally suited for LSG, provided he remains fit. The Super Giants struggled with injuries to their fast bowlers throughout IPL 2025, leaving their bowling attack significantly weakened. Mayank Yadav played only one match, while Mohsin Khan was ruled out before the tournament even began. Avesh Khan was the only regular, while Shamr Joseph remained on the bench for the entire tournament.

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 09:21 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Will Mohammed Shami Play for LSG in IPL 2026? Pacer Hints at SRH Exit
