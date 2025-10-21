Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Will Pakistan be eliminated from the World Cup today, or will they secure their first win?

PAK W vs SA W: Pakistan will face South Africa today, October 21, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If the Pakistan team loses today, they will be officially out of the Women's World Cup 2025. Let's tell you all the important things related to the match before it begins.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

PAK W vs SA W

PAK W vs SA W: Pakistan and South Africa clash in Women’s World Cup today. (Photo source: X@/ICC)

PAK W vs SA W: The 22nd match of the Women's World Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played today, October 21, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo between South Africa and Pakistan, with the Pakistani team looking to secure their first win.

Pakistan has faced defeat in three out of five matches played so far, while two matches have been abandoned due to rain. The team is currently at the bottom of the points table. If the Pakistani team loses this match, they will be officially out of the tournament. On the other hand, the South African team has already secured a place in the semi-finals by winning four out of five matches. In this context, this match will be important for South Africa to test their preparations.

Strengths of Both Teams

Speaking of the strengths of Pakistan women's cricket, big innings are expected from Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali with the bat. Meanwhile, Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana can trouble the opposition with their lethal bowling. For South Africa, expectations with the bat will be on Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. In bowling, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk can showcase their talent.

Weather and Pitch Report

Regarding the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium, it is considered batsman-friendly. However, considering the weather conditions, fast bowlers might get assistance on a moist wicket. As the match progresses, spinners could come into play. In Colombo today, the maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. There is also a possibility of rain during the match.

Pakistan and South Africa Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head records in ODI cricket between the Pakistan women's team and the South Africa women's team, a total of 31 matches have been played between these two teams since 1997. Out of these, South Africa has won 23 matches. The Pakistani team has only managed to win 6 matches, while one match ended in a tie and one was abandoned.

Live Streaming Details

This match between South Africa and Pakistan will start at 3 PM Indian time. The toss will take place half an hour before the match. The live telecast of this match can be watched on the Star Sports network today. The live streaming will be available on JioCinema.

Pakistan Squad

Muneeba Ali, Urmia Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Alia Riaz, Natalia Parvez, Fatima Sana (Captain), Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Sayda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Aiman Fatima, and Shawal Zulfiqar.

South Africa Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Mesoe (Wicketkeeper), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masbat Class, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, and Ayabonga Khaka.

