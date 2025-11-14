Mohammed Shami: Star fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is currently out of the Indian team, is once again in the headlines. This time, he is not in discussion for being included in the Team India, but for the upcoming season of the IPL.
In fact, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have shown interest in acquiring the services of this star fast bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to reports from 'Cricbuzz', Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are looking for an experienced fast bowler.
The Indian fast bowler appears to fit their plans. Both franchise teams have expressed interest in including the experienced Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami in their squad for the next IPL season.
This news comes after a report stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad is considering releasing the 35-year-old fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the next season due to age and fitness concerns. It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired Mohammed Shami for ₹10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
However, his performance last season was not as expected. He took six wickets in 9 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 with an economy of 11.23. Looking at his overall performance, he has taken a total of 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches with an economy of 8.63. His best performance in his IPL career came while playing for Gujarat Titans, where he took 20 wickets in 2022 and 28 wickets in 2028.
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have shown interest in adding Mohammed Shami to their respective teams for the next IPL season. Delhi Capitals might include Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for T Natarajan, whom they bought for ₹10.75 crore last season. T Natarajan was injured for the entire last season and could only play one match for Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants could also trade their speed star from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Shami, in exchange for Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
