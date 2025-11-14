Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Will Sunrisers Hyderabad release Mohammed Shami? Two franchises show interest

Mohammed Shami: Star fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is currently out of the Indian team, is once again in the headlines.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Mohammed shami

Mohammed Shami: Star fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is currently out of the Indian team, is once again in the headlines. This time, he is not in discussion for being included in the Team India, but for the upcoming season of the IPL.

In fact, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have shown interest in acquiring the services of this star fast bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to reports from 'Cricbuzz', Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are looking for an experienced fast bowler.

The Indian fast bowler appears to fit their plans. Both franchise teams have expressed interest in including the experienced Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami in their squad for the next IPL season.

This news comes after a report stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad is considering releasing the 35-year-old fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the next season due to age and fitness concerns. It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired Mohammed Shami for ₹10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, his performance last season was not as expected. He took six wickets in 9 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 with an economy of 11.23. Looking at his overall performance, he has taken a total of 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches with an economy of 8.63. His best performance in his IPL career came while playing for Gujarat Titans, where he took 20 wickets in 2022 and 28 wickets in 2028.

Trade Deal Possible

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have shown interest in adding Mohammed Shami to their respective teams for the next IPL season. Delhi Capitals might include Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for T Natarajan, whom they bought for ₹10.75 crore last season. T Natarajan was injured for the entire last season and could only play one match for Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants could also trade their speed star from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Shami, in exchange for Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket New

Cricket News

IPL Update

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 01:26 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Will Sunrisers Hyderabad release Mohammed Shami? Two franchises show interest

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

PAK vs SL ODI Series: ICC Fines Pakistan Team 20% of Match Fee for Over-Rate Offence

PAK vs SL
Cricket News

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Shifts to Rawalpindi Following Islamabad Blast

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to rawalpindi
Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XI: India to field Pant and Jurel, know who's IN and who's OUT

IND vs SA 1st Test Playing XI
Cricket News

BCCI's Stern Message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Play Vijay Hazare Trophy to Stay in ODI Team

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket News

India vs Australia 5th T20: Rain Halts Series Decider, India to Benefit if Match is Abandoned

IND vs AUS 5th T20
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.