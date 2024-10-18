scriptWIW vs NZW Live Streaming: In the title match of Women’s T20 World Cup, which team will South Africa face? | Latest News | Patrika News
WIW vs NZW Live Streaming: In the title match of Women’s T20 World Cup, which team will South Africa face?

WIW vs NZW Live Streaming: In the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the West Indies team will face New Zealand. The winner of this match will face South Africa in the final.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Womens T20 World Cup 2024
The strongest women’s cricket team in the world, South Africa, is waiting anxiously to know their opponents in the final. South Africa’s men’s team had to face defeat against the Indian team in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the women’s team wants to take one step ahead and win the title. They will face either the West Indies or New Zealand women’s cricket team on Sunday. One of these two teams will reach the final, and the decision will be made today. The second semi-final between New Zealand and West Indies will be played in Sharjah.

The second semi-final of WIW vs NZW be played?

The West Indies women’s cricket team is eager to win the final after defeating England, while New Zealand’s team has already defeated the runner-up of last year and is putting in all its efforts to win the title this time. This match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm Indian time.

Is the Second semi-final of WIW vs NZW live in India?

The second semi-final match between West Indies and New Zealand can be watched live on Star Sports Network TV channels in India. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on the Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (Captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (Wicketkeeper), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, and Leah Kasparek.

West Indies Women’s Cricket Team

Hayley Matthews (Captain), Kiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (Wicketkeeper), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerrisa Crafton, Stafanie Taylor, and Shamilla Connell.

