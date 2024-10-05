Amelia Kerr Runout Controversy: India accused of cheating in Women’s T20 World Cup, social media erupts

scriptAmelia Kerr Runout Controversy: India accused of cheating in Women’s T20 World Cup, social media erupts | Latest News | Patrika News
Amelia Kerr Runout Controversy: The controversy over Amelia Kerr’s runout in the India-New Zealand match at the 2024 T20 World Cup refuses to die down. The incident is being labeled as cheating by the Indian women’s team. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has also raised questions about the incident on social media.

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 01:02 pm

Patrika Desk

The Indian women’s team suffered a 58-run defeat against New Zealand in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. New Zealand batted first and scored 160 runs, thanks to captain Sophie Devine’s unbeaten 57 runs off 36 balls. In response, the Indian women’s team was bowled out for 102 runs in 19 overs. A controversy erupted during the match, which is being termed as cheating by the Indian women’s team. The incident has sparked a debate, with Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also questioning the decision on social media. Indian fans are also criticizing the on-field umpire for the decision.
During the 13th over of New Zealand’s innings, Deepti Sharma was bowling. On the last ball of the over, Amelia Kerr took a single towards long-off. As Kerr attempted to take a second run, captain Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to Richa Ghosh, who ran Kerr out. Kerr was about to return to the pavilion when the on-field umpire signaled her to stop, leading to the controversy.

What is the Amelia Kerr Runout Controversy?

When Amelia Kerr tried to take a second run, captain Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to Richa Ghosh, who ran her out. The question is, did the umpire make a mistake by returning the cap to Deepti Sharma, indicating the end of the over, before Kerr was run out?

Why did the umpire return the cap?

According to the rules, once the field umpire returns the cap to the bowler, the ball is considered dead. Any attempt to take a run or get run out after that is invalid. The question is, should the umpire have returned the cap in the first place?

Ashwin raises questions

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and team coach Amol Majumdar were unhappy with the umpire’s decision. Both had a lengthy discussion with the umpires about the incident. Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has also questioned the decision on social media, asking who was at fault. Did the umpire make a mistake by calling off the over before the second run was taken?

