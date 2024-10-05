Amelia Kerr Runout Controversy: India accused of cheating in Women’s T20 World Cup, social media erupts

During the 13th over of New Zealand’s innings, Deepti Sharma was bowling. On the last ball of the over, Amelia Kerr took a single towards long-off. As Kerr attempted to take a second run, captain Harmanpreet Kaur threw the ball to Richa Ghosh, who ran Kerr out. Kerr was about to return to the pavilion when the on-field umpire signaled her to stop, leading to the controversy.

