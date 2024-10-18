Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and New Zealand to clash in the second semi-final today

The New Zealand team will try to reach the final for the first time since 2010. The team had reached the finals in 2009 and 2010 but lost. New Zealand has defeated teams like India and Sri Lanka to reach the semi-finals of Group A. Before the tournament, the team that had lost 10 consecutive matches showed great performance.

Head-to-Head :

04 : Matches played between New Zealand and West Indies in the World Cup

02 : Matches won by New Zealand and West Indies each

23 : Total T20 matches played between the two teams so far

17 : Matches won by New Zealand, 5 by West Indies, and 1 ended in a tie

On the other hand, the West Indies team had reached the finals only once in 2016 and became champions. West Indies had defeated England in their last match. The Caribbean team, which topped Group B, had lost only one match. West Indies have reached the semi-finals for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2018. They had defeated England in their last group match, ending a streak of 13 consecutive losses.

Captains’ Performance…

1) Sophia Devine, New Zealand

96 : Runs scored in four matches

2) Hayley Matthews, West Indies

102 : Runs scored in four matches New Zealand has the upper hand :

If we look at the record, New Zealand has the upper hand. In the last 10 matches, New Zealand has defeated West Indies in 8 matches. In the World Cup, both teams have won 2-2 matches out of a total of 4 matches played so far. In the group stage, New Zealand won 3 out of 4 matches in Group A, while West Indies won 3 out of 4 matches in Group B to top the group.