Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and New Zealand to clash in the second semi-final today

04 : Matches played between New Zealand and West Indies in the World Cup
02 : Matches won by New Zealand and West Indies each
23 : Total T20 matches played between the two teams so far
17 : Matches won by New Zealand, 5 by West Indies, and 1 ended in a tie
1) Sophia Devine, New Zealand
96 : Runs scored in four matches
2) Hayley Matthews, West Indies
102 : Runs scored in four matches New Zealand has the upper hand :
If we look at the record, New Zealand has the upper hand. In the last 10 matches, New Zealand has defeated West Indies in 8 matches. In the World Cup, both teams have won 2-2 matches out of a total of 4 matches played so far. In the group stage, New Zealand won 3 out of 4 matches in Group A, while West Indies won 3 out of 4 matches in Group B to top the group.