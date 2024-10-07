Women’s T20 World Cup: India’s semi-final hopes still uncertain despite beating Pakistan

First boundary in the 8th over Chasing a modest target of 106 runs, the Indian batsmen were extremely slow. The first boundary of the innings came in the 8th over. India needed to improve their net run rate, but it didn’t happen. The top-order batsmen failed to score boundaries for 42 balls. Shafali Verma hit the first boundary in the 8th over, scoring 32 runs in 35 balls, including three boundaries. Captain Harmanpreet scored 29 runs in 24 balls, including one boundary, before retiring hurt.

India suffers a second blow Indian fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar was injured and couldn’t play in this match. Sanjana was given a chance in her place. During the match against Pakistan, captain Harmanpreet suffered an injury, and India suffered their second blow. Harmanpreet hurt herself while batting and had to retire hurt. Despite this, the Indian team maintained their dominance over Pakistan. This is India’s fifth win in seven matches against Pakistan in the World Cup and 14th in 16 T20 matches.

Failed to improve net run rate India had a great opportunity to improve their net run rate in this match, but they missed it. Pakistan’s bowlers performed well, and the Indian batsmen struggled to score quickly. Despite winning the match, the Indian team remains fourth in Group A, below Pakistan.

India fourth despite winning New Zealand defeated India in the first match of the World Cup, and India needed to win by a big margin to improve their net run rate. However, the team struggled to score boundaries. As a result, India has moved up to fourth place in the group table, while Pakistan remains third despite losing.