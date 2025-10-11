Women's World Cup 2025: Five Batters With Most Sixes in ODI World Cup History, One Indian Included

Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has become the woman player with the most sixes in the history of the ODI World Cup. Sophie achieved this feat in the match played against Bangladesh on Friday. In this match, Sophie scored 63 runs off 85 balls, with 2 sixes and as many fours. On the back of her innings, New Zealand registered a 100-run victory. With this innings played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Sophie has set the record for the most sixes in the Women's ODI World Cup. Let's take a look at the players who are in the top 5 list.