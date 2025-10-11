Women's World Cup 2025: Five Batters With Most Sixes in ODI World Cup History, One Indian Included

Indian woman cricketer. (Photo credit: IANS)
Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has become the woman player with the most sixes in the history of the ODI World Cup. Sophie achieved this feat in the match played against Bangladesh on Friday. In this match, Sophie scored 63 runs off 85 balls, with 2 sixes and as many fours. On the back of her innings, New Zealand registered a 100-run victory. With this innings played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Sophie has set the record for the most sixes in the Women's ODI World Cup. Let's take a look at the players who are in the top 5 list.
Sophie Devine: This New Zealand player has scored a total of 929 runs from 2009 to the present in 28 matches with an average of 38.70. During this period, 23 sixes and 94 fours were hit from her bat. Sophie has scored 3 centuries and 4 half-centuries in the ODI World Cup.
Deandra Dottin: From 2009 to 2022, this West Indies batter played 29 matches, scoring 718 runs with an average of 26.59. During this period, Dottin hit 22 sixes and 91 fours. She has scored 1 century and 4 half-centuries in the World Cup.
Harmanpreet Kaur: This veteran Indian batter has played a total of 29 matches in the ODI World Cup from 2009 to the present, scoring 925 runs with 3 centuries and 4 half-centuries. During this period, Kaur hit 20 sixes and 84 fours.
Lizelle Lee: This South African player played 14 World Cup matches between 2017 and 2022, adding 350 runs with an average of 26.92. During this period, Lee hit 12 sixes and 43 fours from her bat.
Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon: From 2013 to the present, this South African player has scored 290 runs in 21 World Cup matches with an average of 18.12. During this period, 11 sixes and 21 fours were hit from her bat.
