World Cup 2025 prize money: Indian team bags double the amount of IPL and Men’s WC winners as South Africa to Pakistan all cash in, see full list

The total prize money for this major eight-team tournament was set at 13.88 million US dollars, approximately ₹122 crore. This is a 297 per cent increase compared to the previous edition held in New Zealand in 2022, where the total prize money was only 3.5 million US dollars, approximately ₹30 crore. The prize money for the Women's World Cup 2025 is even higher than the Men's World Cup 2023. In the World Cup 2023, 10 million US dollars, approximately ₹88 crore, was distributed as prize money.