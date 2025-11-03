Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

World Cup 2025 prize money: Indian team bags double the amount of IPL and Men’s WC winners as South Africa to Pakistan all cash in, see full list

The winner, India, will receive 4.48 million US dollars, which is approximately 40 crore rupees. This is 239 percent more than the prize money of 1.32 million dollars, or about 11 crore rupees, received by Australia in 2022. Meanwhile, the runner-up, South Africa, will receive 2.24 million US dollars, which is approximately 20 crore rupees.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

World cup 2025

India wins World Cup title for the first time (Photo - ESPNcricinfo)

Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: India has won the title for the first time by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Along with this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened its coffers for all eight teams, showering money on everyone from the winner to the 8th ranked team.

ICC to distribute ₹122 crore

The total prize money for this major eight-team tournament was set at 13.88 million US dollars, approximately ₹122 crore. This is a 297 per cent increase compared to the previous edition held in New Zealand in 2022, where the total prize money was only 3.5 million US dollars, approximately ₹30 crore. The prize money for the Women's World Cup 2025 is even higher than the Men's World Cup 2023. In the World Cup 2023, 10 million US dollars, approximately ₹88 crore, was distributed as prize money.

India to receive approximately ₹40 crore for winning

World Cup winners India will receive 4.48 million US dollars, approximately ₹40 crore. This is a 239 per cent increase from the prize money of 1.32 million dollars, approximately ₹11 crore, received by Australia in 2022. Meanwhile, runners-up South Africa will receive 2.24 million US dollars, approximately ₹20 crore. This is a 273 per cent increase from the prize money of 6 lakh dollars, approximately ₹5 crore, received by England in 2022.













































































Stage / RankTeamPrize Money (USD)Indian Rupees (Approx.)Total Amount
Winning TeamIndia$4.48 Million₹40 Crore43.10 Crore
Runners-up TeamSouth Africa$2.24 Million₹20 Crore23.70 Crore
Semi-final LosersAustralia/England$1.12 Million₹10 Crore14 Crore
Each Team Participating in Group Stage $0.25 Million₹2.20 Crore 
For Each Group Match Win (per win) $34,314₹30 Lakh 
5th PlaceSri Lanka$0.7 Million₹6 Crore8.50 Crore
6th PlaceNew Zealand$0.7 Million₹6 Crore8.50 Crore
7th PlaceBangladesh$0.28 Million₹2.5 Crore5 Crore
8th PlacePakistan$0.28 Million₹2.5 Crore4.70 Crore

Both losing semi-final teams, England and Australia, will be awarded 1.12 million dollars, approximately ₹10 crore. In the 2022 World Cup, this amount was 3 lakh dollars, approximately ₹2.5 crore. Each team in the group stage will receive at least 2.5 lakh dollars, approximately ₹2.20 crore. Additionally, teams winning a group match will receive $34,314, approximately ₹30 lakh, for each victory. Sri Lanka, which finished fifth in the final standings, and New Zealand, which finished sixth, will each receive 7 lakh dollars, approximately ₹6 crore. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, finishing seventh, and Pakistan, finishing eighth, will each receive 2.8 lakh dollars, approximately ₹2.5 crore.

India to receive ₹43.10 crore and South Africa ₹23.70 crore

In total, India will receive ₹43.10 crore. This includes ₹40 crore for winning, ₹2.20 crore for participating in the group stage, and ₹90 lakh for winning three matches. Similarly, South Africa will receive ₹23.70 crore. This includes ₹20 crore for being runners-up, ₹2.20 crore for participating in the group stage, and ₹1.5 crore for winning five matches (₹30 lakh per match).

