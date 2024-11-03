scriptWTC Finals Scenario: India suffered a major setback, lost the number-1 crown in the points table | WTC Finals Scenario: India suffered a major setback, lost the number-1 crown in the points table | Latest News | Patrika News
WTC Finals Scenario: India suffered a major setback, lost the number-1 crown in the points table

WTC Finals Scenario: After being whitewashed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, India has suffered a major setback in the points table of the World Test Championship. India has slipped to second place in the points table.

New DelhiNov 03, 2024 / 03:50 pm

Patrika Desk

WTC Finals Scenario: India and New Zealand played a three-test match series, with the Kiwis winning the final match in Mumbai by 25 runs. With this, India suffered a shameful whitewash at home, losing the series 3-0. This is the first time in Test cricket history that a team has whitewashed India at home. After this defeat, India has also suffered a major setback in the points table of the World Test Championship, slipping to second place. Now, what does India need to do to reach the WTC final? Let’s do the full math.

What does India need to do to reach the WTC final?

Before the India-New Zealand Test series, India needed to win three out of the remaining eight matches to qualify for the WTC final. But after losing three consecutive matches, the situation has changed completely. Now, India needs to win four out of the remaining five Test matches to qualify for the WTC final. Winning four Test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a tough task for India.

World Test Championship points table

Now, Australia has taken the top spot in the World Test Championship points table with 62.50 percentage points, while India has slipped to second place with 58.33 percentage points. Sri Lanka is third with 58.33 percentage points, followed by New Zealand with 54.55 percentage points, and South Africa with 54.17 percentage points.

