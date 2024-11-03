WTC Finals Scenario: India suffered a major setback, lost the number-1 crown in the points table

What does India need to do to reach the WTC final? Before the India-New Zealand Test series, India needed to win three out of the remaining eight matches to qualify for the WTC final. But after losing three consecutive matches, the situation has changed completely. Now, India needs to win four out of the remaining five Test matches to qualify for the WTC final. Winning four Test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a tough task for India.

World Test Championship points table Now, Australia has taken the top spot in the World Test Championship points table with 62.50 percentage points, while India has slipped to second place with 58.33 percentage points. Sri Lanka is third with 58.33 percentage points, followed by New Zealand with 54.55 percentage points, and South Africa with 54.17 percentage points.