WTC Points Table Update: New Zealand’s defeat brings major change in points table, now this team enters top-3

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing a two-Test series under the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The first match of the series was played at the Galle International Stadium, which the host team Sri Lanka won by 63 runs. With this win, Sri Lanka has taken a 1-0 lead in the series. This win has also taken Sri Lanka to the top-3 of the WTC points table, while New Zealand has dropped out of the top-3. Meanwhile, the Indian team remains at the top, and Australia is in the second spot.