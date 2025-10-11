Yashasvi Jaiswal has a chance to equal Pujara's record with a double century today, see the list of top batsmen

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo source: IANS)
Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest News: The second Test match between India and West Indies is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. By the end of the first day's play in this match, India has scored 318 runs for the loss of two wickets. Indian captain Shubman Gill is batting at 20, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is at 173. Today, on the second day, October 11, Yashasvi Jaiswal has a golden chance to score a double century. Upon achieving this, he will break Cheteshwar Pujara's record and jointly reach the sixth position in the list of Indian batsmen with the most double centuries. Let's find out today who holds the record for the most double Test centuries for India.
The record for the most double Test centuries for India is held by Virat Kohli. Kohli, who retired from Test cricket before the England tour, has seven double centuries to his name, all of which were scored during his captaincy. In fact, between 2016 and 2017, he scored four consecutive double Test centuries.
After Kohli, the players with the most double-Test centuries for India are Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Both of them have scored six double centuries each. Sehwag's double centuries were often explosive, with four of them exceeding 250, including two triple centuries. Tendulkar's double centuries, on the other hand, were marked by control. The best example of this is his unbeaten 241 against Australia in Sydney, where he did not play a single cover drive.
Rahul Dravid, known as the 'Wall of India', is in fourth place on this list with five double centuries. This includes his brilliant 270 runs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, where he batted for over 12 hours. Following him in fifth place is former legend Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 4 double centuries for India.
– Virat Kohli – 7
– Virender Sehwag – 6
– Sachin Tendulkar – 6
– Rahul Dravid – 5
– Sunil Gavaskar – 4
– Cheteshwar Pujara – 3
– Vinod Kambli – 2
– Mayank Agarwal – 2
– Yashasvi Jaiswal – 2
– Dilip Sardesai – 2
– Wasim Jaffer – 2
– Vinoo Mankad – 2
– VVS Laxman – 2
A new name is now emerging on this list. The 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently batting at 173* against the West Indies in Delhi. Having already scored two double centuries in his short Test career, Jaiswal clearly shows an appetite for big scores. If his current form continues, Jaiswal could also claim the record for the most double centuries for India.
