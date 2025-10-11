Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a chance to equal Pujara's record with a double century today, see the list of top batsmen

Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing at 173 runs against West Indies in the Delhi Test. Today he has a chance to equal Cheteshwar Pujara's record by scoring his third double century. Let's find out who are the players who have scored the most Test double centuries for India so far.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo source: IANS)

Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest News: The second Test match between India and West Indies is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. By the end of the first day's play in this match, India has scored 318 runs for the loss of two wickets. Indian captain Shubman Gill is batting at 20, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is at 173. Today, on the second day, October 11, Yashasvi Jaiswal has a golden chance to score a double century. Upon achieving this, he will break Cheteshwar Pujara's record and jointly reach the sixth position in the list of Indian batsmen with the most double centuries. Let's find out today who holds the record for the most double Test centuries for India.

Virat Kohli Holds the Record for Most Double Test Centuries

The record for the most double Test centuries for India is held by Virat Kohli. Kohli, who retired from Test cricket before the England tour, has seven double centuries to his name, all of which were scored during his captaincy. In fact, between 2016 and 2017, he scored four consecutive double Test centuries.

Sehwag and Tendulkar Have 6 Double Centuries Each

After Kohli, the players with the most double-Test centuries for India are Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Both of them have scored six double centuries each. Sehwag's double centuries were often explosive, with four of them exceeding 250, including two triple centuries. Tendulkar's double centuries, on the other hand, were marked by control. The best example of this is his unbeaten 241 against Australia in Sydney, where he did not play a single cover drive.

Rahul Dravid in Fourth Place with Five Double Centuries

Rahul Dravid, known as the 'Wall of India', is in fourth place on this list with five double centuries. This includes his brilliant 270 runs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, where he batted for over 12 hours. Following him in fifth place is former legend Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 4 double centuries for India.

Players with the Most Double Centuries for India

– Virat Kohli – 7
– Virender Sehwag – 6
– Sachin Tendulkar – 6
– Rahul Dravid – 5
– Sunil Gavaskar – 4
– Cheteshwar Pujara – 3
– Vinod Kambli – 2
– Mayank Agarwal – 2
– Yashasvi Jaiswal – 2
– Dilip Sardesai – 2
– Wasim Jaffer – 2
– Vinoo Mankad – 2
– VVS Laxman – 2

Jaiswal Has an Appetite for Big Scores

A new name is now emerging on this list. The 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently batting at 173* against the West Indies in Delhi. Having already scored two double centuries in his short Test career, Jaiswal clearly shows an appetite for big scores. If his current form continues, Jaiswal could also claim the record for the most double centuries for India.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 09:10 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Yashasvi Jaiswal has a chance to equal Pujara's record with a double century today, see the list of top batsmen

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

D-Company demands ₹5 crore ransom from Rinku Singh; two arrested

D-Company ransom threat to Rinku Singh
Cricket News

Explosive Australian batsman ready for comeback against India, to return in T20 series

Australia squad announce
Cricket News

Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to Team India? Former Indian cricketer weighs in

Mohammed Shami
Cricket News

Big Blow to Australia: Captain Ruled Out of Ashes Test Series Due to Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out
Cricket News

Sanju Samson Ready to Bat at Number 9, Sends Strong Message to Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson on Gautam Gambhir
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.