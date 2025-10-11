Yashasvi Jaiswal has a chance to equal Pujara's record with a double century today, see the list of top batsmen

Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest News: The second Test match between India and West Indies is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. By the end of the first day's play in this match, India has scored 318 runs for the loss of two wickets. Indian captain Shubman Gill is batting at 20, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is at 173. Today, on the second day, October 11, Yashasvi Jaiswal has a golden chance to score a double century. Upon achieving this, he will break Cheteshwar Pujara's record and jointly reach the sixth position in the list of Indian batsmen with the most double centuries. Let's find out today who holds the record for the most double Test centuries for India.