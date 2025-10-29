Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Suggested His Parents Yograj and Shabnam Singh Get Divorced

Yuvraj Singh's difficult childhood: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has made a big revelation about his childhood, stating that he had a very difficult time because he was fed up with his parents' constant fights. Yuvraj revealed that he suggested his father Yograj Singh and mother Shabnam get a divorce.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Yuvraj Singh big revelation

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (Photo Source: X@/YUVSTRONG12)

Yuvraj Singh big revelation: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is known for his candid nature. Having achieved popularity after a long struggle in life, Yuvraj openly speaks about expressing his emotions and weaknesses. Did you know that in an interview, he himself revealed that after years of tension at home, he was the one who suggested the idea of divorce to his father, Yograj Singh, and mother, Shabnam Singh? Along with this, he has also spoken openly about the bitter memories of his childhood. Let us share some important excerpts from that interview with you today.

He wanted to see himself through me - Yuvraj

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh is known for his strong personality, but Yuvraj Singh says that this is also why his childhood was difficult. Years ago, in a conversation with Simi Garewal, Yuvraj, the hero of the 2011 World Cup, spoke openly about living under the burden of his father's ambitions.

Regarding his father Yograj, Yuvraj said, "I heard that he used to work very hard for his game and was very talented. He was very aggressive and did things his way, so it was difficult for him. He wanted to see himself through me and wanted me to play for India."

'It was becoming difficult to live in the home environment'

Yuvraj expressed deep gratitude towards his mother, Shabnam Singh, who raised him after their separation. He said, "I think only a mother can make the sacrifices that my mother made to raise me. I am very grateful to have such a mother."

He revealed that when he was about 14 or 15 years old, it was becoming difficult to live in the home environment. Where your parents are always fighting. It was not good for me, and I was also playing at that time. I gave them the idea that instead of causing so much pain to the children or people around them, they should go their separate ways. However, the decision was ultimately made by both of them.

Yuvraj started living with his mother from the age of 17

Yuvraj started living with his mother at the age of 17, while Yograj remarried and had two more children. For years, their relationship has been strained. In a previous conversation with SMTv, Yograj had openly admitted that there is no relationship between them anymore. He had said, "The day Yuvraj hands over his children to me, they will suffer the same fate as he did."

It is known that Yuvraj Singh married actress Hazel Keech in 2016. They now have a three-year-old son, Orion, and a two-year-old daughter, Aura.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Suggested His Parents Yograj and Shabnam Singh Get Divorced

