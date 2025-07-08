8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Yuvraj Singh's Father: India Unbeatable After Historic Win Against England

Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, lauded Shubman Gill's leadership in India's historic victory against England in the second Test match. He stated that watching this team, it seems unbeatable.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Team India
Team India (Photo Credit - BCCI)

Yograj Singh, former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, lauded Shubman Gill's captaincy and batting performance following India's record 336-run victory in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

In the second Test against England, Captain Gill scored centuries in both innings. His strong leadership also led India to a historic win on English soil. He earned praise not only for his batting but also for his captaincy.

Crediting Every Department for the Win

Former cricketer Yograj Singh praised Gill's leadership. Commenting on India's all-round performance, Yograj said that the team's comeback after losing the first Test was fantastic. He stated that the team's resurgence reflects the character of India's young players. "They won through batting, they won through bowling, they won through fielding," he said, crediting every department of the team for their victory in the second Test match.

'This Team is Unbeatable'

Yograj said that the team's aggressive display in the second Test match impressed everyone. "Watching this team, it seems like no one can beat them," he observed. "Yesterday, the passion I saw in the bowlers and fielders was commendable. The players took catches; I was truly impressed." He also mentioned that India's fielding in the first Test had disappointed him. "We lost the first Test match solely because of fielding. Whenever we lose a Test match, it's because of fielding," he added.

'Future of Cricket in the Country is Secure'

Regarding Gill's excellent form and the strength of India's batting, Yograj said, "The batting is going very well. Shubman Gill, along with everyone else, is performing exceptionally well. Scoring 600 runs is no small feat." He also expressed confidence in India's prospects in the remaining matches of the series. "England is now in trouble. We are going to win this series," he asserted.

Yograj praised the team's leadership, considering it crucial to India's success. He said, "As long as Gautam Gambhir and our selectors, Ajit Agarkar and others, are there, I believe the future of cricket in this country is secure."

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 11:51 am

