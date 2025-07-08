Yuvraj Singh's Father: India Unbeatable After Historic Win Against England

Yograj said that the team's aggressive display in the second Test match impressed everyone. "Watching this team, it seems like no one can beat them," he observed. "Yesterday, the passion I saw in the bowlers and fielders was commendable. The players took catches; I was truly impressed." He also mentioned that India's fielding in the first Test had disappointed him. "We lost the first Test match solely because of fielding. Whenever we lose a Test match, it's because of fielding," he added.