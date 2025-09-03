Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza Becomes Number One All-rounder in ICC Rankings

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza becomes No. 1 ODI all-rounder: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ODI all-rounder rankings on Wednesday, revealing a significant upset. Zimbabwe's experienced all-rounder and former captain, Sikandar Raza, has achieved the top spot in the rankings due to his outstanding performance. Afghanistan's formidable all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, has slipped down one position to second place.
Sikandar Raza impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the first ODI, he played a explosive innings of 92 runs, while in the second ODI, his unbeaten 59 runs off 55 balls showcased his batting prowess. Raza also bowled brilliantly, making a significant contribution to his team. However, despite his strong performance, Zimbabwe lost the series against Sri Lanka 2-0. Raza's outstanding performance earned him the title of number one all-rounder with 302 rating points.
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, previously ranked number one all-rounder, has now dropped to second place with 296 rating points. His compatriot, Mohammad Nabi, has also slipped one position, now ranking third with 292 rating points. Both Afghan players have performed exceptionally well recently, but Raza's form has surpassed theirs.
Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian player to feature in the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI All-Rounder Rankings. Jadeja remains in ninth position with 220 rating points. His all-round abilities have always been crucial for the Indian team, and he consistently maintains his presence on this list.