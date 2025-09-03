Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza Becomes Number One All-rounder in ICC Rankings

Sikandar Raza impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the first ODI, he played a explosive innings of 92 runs, while in the second ODI, his unbeaten 59 runs off 55 balls showcased his batting prowess. Raza also bowled brilliantly, making a significant contribution to his team. However, despite his strong performance, Zimbabwe lost the series against Sri Lanka 2-0. Raza's outstanding performance earned him the title of number one all-rounder with 302 rating points.