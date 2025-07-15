Alwar Teacher Fired for 2005 Job Obtained with Fake Caste Certificate

Following a complaint, the education department conducted an investigation. After the investigation confirmed the fraudulent certificate, the Director of Secondary Education issued dismissal orders. At the time of dismissal, Arya was working as a lecturer at the Government Higher Secondary School, Dhamred (Rajgarh). He had joined as a Senior Teacher (Biology) on 27 April 2005. He was promoted from Senior Teacher to Lecturer in the 2011-12 DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee).