Alwar Teacher Fired for 2005 Job Obtained with Fake Caste Certificate

Devdatt Arya, a teacher in Alwar district, has been dismissed from his job for using a fake caste certificate. Arya, who belongs to the OBC category, obtained employment by fraudulently presenting himself as belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Following a complaint, the education department conducted an investigation. After the investigation confirmed the fraudulent certificate, the Director of Secondary Education issued dismissal orders. At the time of dismissal, Arya was working as a lecturer at the Government Higher Secondary School, Dhamred (Rajgarh). He had joined as a Senior Teacher (Biology) on 27 April 2005. He was promoted from Senior Teacher to Lecturer in the 2011-12 DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee).
Manoj Kumar, a teacher employed at the Government Upper Primary School, Todi, was also dismissed on 24 April this year. His documents were also found to be fraudulent; he possessed a fake Taekwondo certificate. Previously, 10 PTIs (Physical Training Instructors) in Alwar district were dismissed for obtaining employment through fraudulent certificates.