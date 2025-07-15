15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Alwar Teacher Fired for 2005 Job Obtained with Fake Caste Certificate

Devadatt Arya, a teacher in Alwar district, has been dismissed from his job for using a fake caste certificate. Read the full story.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

BPSC Teacher Salary
Representative Photo (Source: Freepik)

Devdatt Arya, a teacher in Alwar district, has been dismissed from his job for using a fake caste certificate. Arya, who belongs to the OBC category, obtained employment by fraudulently presenting himself as belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Following a complaint, the education department conducted an investigation. After the investigation confirmed the fraudulent certificate, the Director of Secondary Education issued dismissal orders. At the time of dismissal, Arya was working as a lecturer at the Government Higher Secondary School, Dhamred (Rajgarh). He had joined as a Senior Teacher (Biology) on 27 April 2005. He was promoted from Senior Teacher to Lecturer in the 2011-12 DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee).

Previous Actions Taken

Manoj Kumar, a teacher employed at the Government Upper Primary School, Todi, was also dismissed on 24 April this year. His documents were also found to be fraudulent; he possessed a fake Taekwondo certificate. Previously, 10 PTIs (Physical Training Instructors) in Alwar district were dismissed for obtaining employment through fraudulent certificates.

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 03:44 pm

English News / Crime / Alwar Teacher Fired for 2005 Job Obtained with Fake Caste Certificate
