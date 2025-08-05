5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Crime

Two Arrested for Discussing ‘Jihad’ on WhatsApp Group; Pakistan Link Emerges

Maharashtra Police have handed over both accused to the UP ATS, and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Maharashtra ATS
ATS (Image: Patrika)

In a joint operation by the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police, two individuals were arrested on Monday from the Badlapur area of Thane district. Both accused are members of a WhatsApp group where discussions allegedly revolved around topics like ‘jihad’ and incitement of youth towards extremist ideology.

According to police officials, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) received information about the spread of extremism through this group. Based on this information, the UP ATS and Maharashtra Police raided a house in Badlapur and apprehended two suspects.

One of the arrested accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, while the other is a local resident of Badlapur. Interrogation revealed that some members of this WhatsApp group were also in contact with handlers based in Pakistan.

It is reported that the group was used to mentally prepare youth for a terrorist organisation. Officials stated that the frequent use and open discussion of the word ‘jihad’ in the group indicated its use for spreading extremism.

One accused had already been arrested in UP. Interrogation of this individual led the investigating agency to these two other accused residing near Mumbai. Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Thane with the assistance of the Maharashtra ATS.

Both accused have been handed over to the UP ATS, and a thorough investigation is underway. The police and ATS are also investigating the motive behind this network and the Pakistan connection.

Share the news:

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 11:34 am

English News / Crime / Two Arrested for Discussing ‘Jihad’ on WhatsApp Group; Pakistan Link Emerges
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.