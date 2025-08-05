Two Arrested for Discussing ‘Jihad’ on WhatsApp Group; Pakistan Link Emerges

In a joint operation by the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police, two individuals were arrested on Monday from the Badlapur area of Thane district. Both accused are members of a WhatsApp group where discussions allegedly revolved around topics like ‘jihad’ and incitement of youth towards extremist ideology.
According to police officials, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) received information about the spread of extremism through this group. Based on this information, the UP ATS and Maharashtra Police raided a house in Badlapur and apprehended two suspects.
One of the arrested accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, while the other is a local resident of Badlapur. Interrogation revealed that some members of this WhatsApp group were also in contact with handlers based in Pakistan.
It is reported that the group was used to mentally prepare youth for a terrorist organisation. Officials stated that the frequent use and open discussion of the word ‘jihad’ in the group indicated its use for spreading extremism.
One accused had already been arrested in UP. Interrogation of this individual led the investigating agency to these two other accused residing near Mumbai. Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Thane with the assistance of the Maharashtra ATS.
Both accused have been handed over to the UP ATS, and a thorough investigation is underway. The police and ATS are also investigating the motive behind this network and the Pakistan connection.