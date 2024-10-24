scriptBaba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five more accused in the case. The police are still searching for other absconding accused.

MumbaiOct 24, 2024 / 04:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Baba Siddiqui murder case
Maharashtra’s former minister Baba Siddique’s murder case is witnessing a series of arrests. Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five more accused, taking the total number of arrested accused to 14, including two shooters.

In this case, the Crime Branch has arrested Amit Hisamsingh Kumar from Haryana. Amit had allegedly provided shelter to absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar, who had arranged for the shooters.
A police officer said that Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19), and Shivam Arvind Kohar (20) were arrested from Pune. All three are said to be close to Shubham Lonkar. Shubham had taken responsibility for the murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is still absconding. Gautam, the main shooter, is also absconding. Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, Shivkumar Gautam, and Zeeshan Akhtar.
It is noteworthy that former minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered on the night of October 12, allegedly by shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai. The 66-year-old leader was shot outside his son’s office in Bandra. The police arrested two shooters shortly after the incident. The arrested accused revealed during interrogation that they were connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. So far, 14 accused have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this case, and the search for others is ongoing.

News / Crime / Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

National News

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

29 minutes ago

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

Cricket News

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

in 3 hours

Isabgol Health Benefits

Diet Fitness

Isabgol Health Benefits

in 3 hours

Men Skincare Tips: Guys, Follow This Skincare Routine or Else Girls Will Outshine You

Beauty Tips

Men Skincare Tips: Guys, Follow This Skincare Routine or Else Girls Will Outshine You

in 4 hours

Latest Crime

Dawood Ibrahim and Lawrence Bishnoi’s photo posted on social media status! Police arrest 3 people

Crime

Dawood Ibrahim and Lawrence Bishnoi’s photo posted on social media status! Police arrest 3 people

2 days ago

ISIS’s Cruelty: A 15 year old child killed for listening music

Crime

ISIS’s Cruelty: A 15 year old child killed for listening music

4 days ago

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

National News

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

6 days ago

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.