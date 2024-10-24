Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

A police officer said that Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19), and Shivam Arvind Kohar (20) were arrested from Pune. All three are said to be close to Shubham Lonkar. Shubham had taken responsibility for the murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is still absconding. Gautam, the main shooter, is also absconding. Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, Shivkumar Gautam, and Zeeshan Akhtar.

It is noteworthy that former minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered on the night of October 12, allegedly by shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai. The 66-year-old leader was shot outside his son’s office in Bandra. The police arrested two shooters shortly after the incident. The arrested accused revealed during interrogation that they were connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. So far, 14 accused have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this case, and the search for others is ongoing.