Samastipur: Assistant Jail Superintendent Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Mother of Two

Amrita is the wife of Vijay Shankar, a resident of Nawada, Bihar. Vijay Shankar has filed for divorce in court. It was due to the circumstances related to the divorce that Aditya and Amrita came closer to each other and then got married at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Amrita alleges that after living together for three years, Aditya wants to leave her under pressure from his family. Amrita states that Aditya Kumar was aware of both children (daughter and son) before the marriage, yet they decided to live together. However, Amrita does not have any photos or videos of the wedding as evidence.