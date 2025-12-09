Samastipur: Assistant Jail Superintendent Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Mother of Two

Assistant jail superintendent stands in front with hands folded after arrest (second from right)
Samastipur police arrested Assistant Jail Superintendent of Dalsinghsarai sub-jail, Aditya Kumar, on Monday and sent him to jail. A mother of two had accused the Assistant Jail Superintendent of sexual exploitation. The woman stated that he is her husband and they had been living together as husband and wife since 2022, but now he is not talking to her and has also thrown her out of the house.
The matter came to light after the woman sat on a protest in front of the government residence of Assistant Jail Superintendent Aditya Kumar regarding this issue. Acting on the woman's statement, the police registered the entire case and took action, arresting Assistant Jail Superintendent Aditya Kumar on Monday and sending him to jail. When the police were hesitant, the victim cut her wrist at the Samastipur SP office.
Amrita is the wife of Vijay Shankar, a resident of Nawada, Bihar. Vijay Shankar has filed for divorce in court. It was due to the circumstances related to the divorce that Aditya and Amrita came closer to each other and then got married at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Amrita alleges that after living together for three years, Aditya wants to leave her under pressure from his family. Amrita states that Aditya Kumar was aware of both children (daughter and son) before the marriage, yet they decided to live together. However, Amrita does not have any photos or videos of the wedding as evidence.
The victim, Amrita Kumari, stated that Aditya Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent of Dalsinghsarai sub-jail in Samastipur, married her at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya in 2022. After the marriage, they lived together as husband and wife, but now he is refusing to acknowledge her as his wife under pressure from his parents. Amrita Kumari has also made serious allegations of sexual exploitation against Aditya Kumar.
The victim had filed a case against Assistant Jail Superintendent Aditya Kumar of the sub-jail under charges of false marriage, sexual exploitation, assault, and threats to kill. In her application, she stated that even after the marriage, the accused flatly refused to give her the status of a wife and was pressuring her to settle for money.
