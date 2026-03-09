9 March 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Nitish Kumar Lauds Ishan Kishan's Performance, Congratulates Team India on World Championship Win, Says They've Made India Proud

India retained the T20 World Cup 2026 title by defeating New Zealand in the final. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his joy at the victory, particularly praising the performance of Ishan Kishan. Describing it as a proud moment for the country, the Chief Minister congratulated the entire team and support staff.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

T20 world cup final, world cup, नीतीश कुमार

CM Nitish Kumar Congratulates Team India on Victory

T20 World Cup Final: On Sunday night, the Indian cricket team achieved what 1.4 billion countrymen had been waiting for at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch the World Cup trophy for the second consecutive time. Following this historic victory, the entire nation was immersed in celebration, and congratulations poured in for the players from across the country. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated the Indian team with a post on the social media platform X, specifically praising Bihar's star player Ishan Kishan.

CM Congratulates Team India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his joy over the historic victory in a lengthy post on social media platform X. He said that he extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup. He added that the historic triumph was a moment of pride and joy for the entire nation and praised the players for bringing glory to the country on the world stage through their excellent performance, discipline, dedication and team spirit. Kumar also congratulated all the players, including Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with the coaches and support staff, for the remarkable achievement.

CM Nitish Praises Bihar's Son

Nitish Kumar further wrote that he extended his heartfelt best wishes to Ishan Kishan, describing him as the son of Bihar and an extremely talented player who played a significant role in the victory with his outstanding performance. He added that they were confident the Indian team would continue to perform brilliantly in the future and make the country proud, and wished all the players a bright future.

Ishan Kishan Shines on Field Despite Personal Tragedy

Despite a tragic family incident (the death of his sister and brother-in-law) just a day before this final match, Ishan decided to take to the field. He played a blistering innings of 54 runs off just 25 balls and also took three brilliant catches behind the stumps.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Calls it Amazing Team Spirit

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also expressed his enthusiasm over the team's victory. He credited India's smashing batting and tight bowling in Ahmedabad for the win. He stated that becoming world champions for the second consecutive time was the result of the players' hard work and the country's unwavering faith.

India Set a Mammoth Target of 255 Runs

For India, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma provided a solid start with 89 and 52 runs respectively, which Ishan Kishan (54) carried through to a spectacular finish. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) broke the back of the Kiwi team, leading India to a historic 96-run victory.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Nitish Kumar

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

09 Mar 2026 09:25 am

News / Bihar / Patna / Nitish Kumar Lauds Ishan Kishan's Performance, Congratulates Team India on World Championship Win, Says They've Made India Proud

Big News

View All

Patna

Bihar

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

JDU Office Vandalised, Chaos Outside CM House; Workers Enraged Over Nitish's Decision to Go to Rajya Sabha

bihar politics, jdu office
Patna

Bihar: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Gopalganj

Patna

Bihar Board 12th Result: Copy checking process for Bihar Board Inter Result begins today

Bihar Board 12th Result
Education News

Bihar Police admit card: Physical test from 12 March, hall ticket link active from 15 February

Bihar Police Admit Card
Education News

BSSC 2nd inter level recruitment: Vacancies increased again in Bihar

BSSC 2nd Inter Level Vacancy
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.