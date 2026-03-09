Nitish Kumar Lauds Ishan Kishan's Performance, Congratulates Team India on World Championship Win, Says They've Made India Proud

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his joy over the historic victory in a lengthy post on social media platform X. He said that he extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup. He added that the historic triumph was a moment of pride and joy for the entire nation and praised the players for bringing glory to the country on the world stage through their excellent performance, discipline, dedication and team spirit. Kumar also congratulated all the players, including Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with the coaches and support staff, for the remarkable achievement.