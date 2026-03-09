Nitish Kumar Lauds Ishan Kishan's Performance, Congratulates Team India on World Championship Win, Says They've Made India Proud

CM Nitish Kumar Congratulates Team India on Victory
T20 World Cup Final: On Sunday night, the Indian cricket team achieved what 1.4 billion countrymen had been waiting for at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch the World Cup trophy for the second consecutive time. Following this historic victory, the entire nation was immersed in celebration, and congratulations poured in for the players from across the country. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated the Indian team with a post on the social media platform X, specifically praising Bihar's star player Ishan Kishan.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his joy over the historic victory in a lengthy post on social media platform X. He said that he extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup. He added that the historic triumph was a moment of pride and joy for the entire nation and praised the players for bringing glory to the country on the world stage through their excellent performance, discipline, dedication and team spirit. Kumar also congratulated all the players, including Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with the coaches and support staff, for the remarkable achievement.
Nitish Kumar further wrote that he extended his heartfelt best wishes to Ishan Kishan, describing him as the son of Bihar and an extremely talented player who played a significant role in the victory with his outstanding performance. He added that they were confident the Indian team would continue to perform brilliantly in the future and make the country proud, and wished all the players a bright future.
Despite a tragic family incident (the death of his sister and brother-in-law) just a day before this final match, Ishan decided to take to the field. He played a blistering innings of 54 runs off just 25 balls and also took three brilliant catches behind the stumps.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also expressed his enthusiasm over the team's victory. He credited India's smashing batting and tight bowling in Ahmedabad for the win. He stated that becoming world champions for the second consecutive time was the result of the players' hard work and the country's unwavering faith.
For India, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma provided a solid start with 89 and 52 runs respectively, which Ishan Kishan (54) carried through to a spectacular finish. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) broke the back of the Kiwi team, leading India to a historic 96-run victory.
Big NewsView All
Patna
Bihar
Trending
T20 World Cup 2026