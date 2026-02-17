‘Laden’ who helped Pakistani citizen escape arrested in Bihar; used Nepal border route for smuggling

Abul Inam had previously faced action in a case related to the smuggling of counterfeit notes. However, he had been absconding for the past year. The police had been searching for him for a long time. It is said that he was constantly changing his location and was successful in hiding himself with the help of the local network. Basopatti police station recently received accurate information that he was present in the Kotwali Chowk area. Following this, a joint raid was conducted with the help of SSB, and he was arrested.