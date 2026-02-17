‘Laden’ who helped Pakistani citizen escape arrested in Bihar; used Nepal border route for smuggling

Wanted criminal Abul Inam alias ‘Laden’
Bihar News: Security agencies have achieved a major success in the border district of Madhubani in Bihar. Abul Inam alias Laden, a wanted criminal and part of an international counterfeit currency network, has been arrested by the police in a high-profile operation. He had been absconding for the past year. A joint team of Basopatti Police Station and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) raided his house in the Kotwali Chowk area of Nagar Police Station on Tuesday morning and apprehended him.
According to police sources, Abul Inam is not only accused of running a large counterfeit currency network but also of helping a Pakistani national flee India. Additionally, his links with suspicious individuals and alleged terrorist organisations are also being investigated. Laden had been absconding for a long time and was on the police's radar.
Sources claim that Laden is accused of helping Pakistani national Mohammad Ansari, alias Mastan, to safely flee India via Nepal. Mohammad Mastan is considered the main handler of counterfeit currency, who used to distribute consignments of currency printed in Pakistan in the border districts of Bihar. Although the police have not officially confirmed the entire network yet, several important clues have been found during the investigation.
Madhubani is a district bordering Nepal and has long been considered a sensitive area for counterfeit currency and smuggling. Sources say that Abul Inam used the border route to deliver counterfeit currency consignments to various districts of Bihar. It is suspected that this network operates via the Nepal border. High-quality counterfeit currency notes printed in Pakistan were first brought to Nepal and from there entered Bihar through border routes like Basopatti and Jainagar. Laden was the main local operator of this network, who not only managed the supply chain but also provided shelter and a safe passage to suspects coming from across the border.
Following Laden's arrest, the IB and other intelligence agencies have become active. The police are investigating the accused's mobile call details and financial transactions to ascertain his connections with other white-collar criminals or terrorist organisations. Several members of this gang have been arrested previously, and Laden's name emerged from their information.
It is being reported that some photographs of Abul Inam with a suspicious individual named 'Jamal', who has been considered a suspect by security agencies for a long time, have surfaced. Based on this, his potential links with terrorist organisations are also being investigated. Currently, no direct links with any terrorist organisation have been confirmed, but investigations are being conducted from all angles.
Abul Inam had previously faced action in a case related to the smuggling of counterfeit notes. However, he had been absconding for the past year. The police had been searching for him for a long time. It is said that he was constantly changing his location and was successful in hiding himself with the help of the local network. Basopatti police station recently received accurate information that he was present in the Kotwali Chowk area. Following this, a joint raid was conducted with the help of SSB, and he was arrested.
