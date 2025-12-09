Kota Murder: Nephew Kills Uncle Who Raised Him After Mother's Death Over Non-Veg Dispute

On December 4, Ashok Yogi was also present at Navneet Soni's house for the liquor party. When nephew Gaurav arrived home and a dispute ensued, the four accused also assaulted Ashok Yogi, injuring him, and he fled the scene. In the morning, when nephew Gaurav and his associates learned of Navneet's death, all four accused went to Ashok Yogi, who was undergoing treatment at Jhalawar Hospital, and after warning him to remain silent about the matter, snatched his mobile and returned to Ramganjmandi. Subsequently, Ashok Yogi informed the police about the entire incident.