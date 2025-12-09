Kota Murder: Nephew Kills Uncle Who Raised Him After Mother's Death Over Non-Veg Dispute

The accused nephew and his associate in police custody. (Photo: Patrika)
Nephew Killed Uncle In Ramganj Mandi: In a revelation by the police in the case of Navneet Soni's death under suspicious circumstances three days ago in the Housing Board Colony of Ramganjmandi city, a murder case has been registered and four accused, including the deceased's nephew, have been arrested.
Station House Officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar stated that the youth Navneet Soni died in the Housing Board Colony of the city on December 5. There were severe injury marks on his body. As preparations were underway for the funeral, the police received information about a suspicious death.
The police reached the house and saw the body of the deceased Navneet Soni. There were severe injury marks on his body, indicating he had been murdered. The body was taken into custody and kept at the mortuary in the hospital. After photographing and videographing the body, a post-mortem was conducted by a medical board.
The deceased's brother, Yashwant Soni, expressing suspicion of murder, stated in his complaint to the police that on the morning of December 4, he and his family had gone to a relative's wedding. His younger brother Navneet Soni and nephew Gaurav Soni were at home. On Friday morning, they received information at the wedding that his younger brother Navneet had died.
Upon returning home with his family, they noticed injury marks on Navneet's body. When the police began their investigation, it emerged that it was a murder. The deceased's wife stated that she was at the wedding with her two daughters.
On Thursday night, her husband Navneet had called and mentioned a quarrel with his nephew Gaurav Soni. Following this, on Friday morning, they received information from the nephew Gaurav that her husband Navneet Soni had died after falling in the bathroom. Upon reaching Ramganjmandi, they found her husband's body lying in the house.
During questioning, the nephew Gaurav revealed that a liquor party had taken place. Gaurav stated that his uncle Navneet had organised a liquor party with friends. They were preparing non-vegetarian food at home. When nephew Gaurav objected to preparing non-vegetarian food at home, a dispute arose with his uncle Navneet Soni.
The dispute escalated to such an extent that nephew Gaurav, along with his associates Rakshit, Pradeep, and Vikram, assaulted Navneet with pipes, sticks, and iron rods, causing severe internal injuries that led to his death.
After sustaining severe injuries, Navneet Soni lay on the floor of the house, groaning in pain, but nephew Gaurav did not take his uncle to the hospital. He brought pain medication from the market and went to sleep. Upon waking up in the morning, he found his uncle dead.
He then fabricated the story of his uncle falling in the bathroom and informed the family. He removed Navneet's blood-stained clothes, cleaned the blood from his body, dressed him in new clothes, and began preparations for the funeral. The police's arrival at the last moment foiled the entire plan.
Nephew Gaurav's mother died when he was a child. His uncle Navneet took him in and raised him. He currently worked in mobile repairing but had become addicted to alcohol while living with his uncle, and this addiction became the cause of his uncle's death and Gaurav's ruin.
In the case, the father of associate Rakshit Agarwal runs a tea stall. Rakshit's mother passed away recently. Accused Pradeep's father works as a labourer in a Kota stone factory, and his mother is a tailor. Accused Vikram works in recovery for a finance company along with Pradeep.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Meena stated that all four accused were produced in court, from where they were taken on a three-day police remand for interrogation.
On December 4, Ashok Yogi was also present at Navneet Soni's house for the liquor party. When nephew Gaurav arrived home and a dispute ensued, the four accused also assaulted Ashok Yogi, injuring him, and he fled the scene. In the morning, when nephew Gaurav and his associates learned of Navneet's death, all four accused went to Ashok Yogi, who was undergoing treatment at Jhalawar Hospital, and after warning him to remain silent about the matter, snatched his mobile and returned to Ramganjmandi. Subsequently, Ashok Yogi informed the police about the entire incident.
