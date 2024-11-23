scriptBalotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

Balotra News: The victim husband Kuldeep said that after their love marriage, they had received protection from the High Court.

BarmerNov 23, 2024 / 12:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: Once again, the criminals in Balotra have become emboldened. Here, miscreants in a Scorpio vehicle abducted a young woman in broad daylight. This incident occurred when the young woman and her husband had already received police protection.
According to the information, Sivana resident Manku and Balotra resident Kuldeep had a love marriage on November 11. Manku’s family was unhappy with this marriage. On Friday evening, when the young woman was going to the Balaji temple with her husband, the Scorpio-borne miscreants stopped their vehicle and forcibly took the young woman away. People present at the scene said that the miscreants dragged the young woman out of the vehicle and threw her into the Scorpio before fleeing. A 20-second video of the entire incident has also surfaced, which clearly shows the brutality of the miscreants.
The victim’s husband Kuldeep said that after their love marriage, they had received protection from the High Court. They had also sought security from the Balotra SP office on November 16. But despite this, the incident occurred. Balotra SP Kundan Kvariya said that the police have registered a case and are searching for the accused. He assured that the young woman would be recovered soon.

News / Crime / Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

National News

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

in 4 hours

Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

National News

Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

in 3 hours

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

National News

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

in 2 hours

Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

Special

Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

in 1 hour

Latest Crime

Death threat to SRK, caller demands Rs 50 lakh, call traced to Chhattisgarh

Crime

Death threat to SRK, caller demands Rs 50 lakh, call traced to Chhattisgarh

2 weeks ago

Delhi: 16-year-old stabbed to death by group of boys

Crime

Delhi: 16-year-old stabbed to death by group of boys

2 weeks ago

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

Crime

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

3 weeks ago

Murder or Suicide! A student’s half-burned body found on a hill

Crime

Murder or Suicide! A student’s half-burned body found on a hill

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.