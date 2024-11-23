Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

According to the information, Sivana resident Manku and Balotra resident Kuldeep had a love marriage on November 11. Manku’s family was unhappy with this marriage. On Friday evening, when the young woman was going to the Balaji temple with her husband, the Scorpio-borne miscreants stopped their vehicle and forcibly took the young woman away. People present at the scene said that the miscreants dragged the young woman out of the vehicle and threw her into the Scorpio before fleeing. A 20-second video of the entire incident has also surfaced, which clearly shows the brutality of the miscreants.

The victim’s husband Kuldeep said that after their love marriage, they had received protection from the High Court. They had also sought security from the Balotra SP office on November 16. But despite this, the incident occurred. Balotra SP Kundan Kvariya said that the police have registered a case and are searching for the accused. He assured that the young woman would be recovered soon.