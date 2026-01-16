16 January 2026,

Friday

Kota

Interstate Gang Busted: High-tech crooks nabbed after 600 km CCTV trail

Kota: The district rural police have busted a major inter-state gang of thieves, arresting 6 accused. Among them are three cunning thieves and three jewellers who purchased stolen goods. The police have also uncovered a multi-crore rupee theft that occurred in December 2025 at Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) township, Gadepan, by this gang.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

Interstate thief gang exposed, 6 accused arrested (Patrika photo)

Interstate thief gang exposed, 6 accused arrested (Patrika photo)

Interstate Gang Busted: The district rural police have busted a major interstate gang of thieves, arresting six accused. These include three notorious thieves and three jewellers who purchased stolen goods. The police have also solved a multi-crore rupee theft case that occurred in December 2025 at the Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) township in Gadepan. The gang has confessed to committing a total of 33 major burglaries in various parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Kota Rural SP Sujeet Shankar stated that this gang operated with extreme cunning. The accused used Google Maps to identify large industrial townships and colonies. Subsequently, they would identify large bungalows that remained vacant for extended periods. After thorough reconnaissance, they would break locks at night, steal cash and gold and silver jewellery, and flee.

Offering Donations at Sanwaliya Temple

During police interrogation, it was revealed that after committing thefts, the accused would visit the famous Sanwaliya Temple in Chittorgarh and offer a portion of the stolen money to the deity. The search for the absconding accused and those who purchased the stolen goods is ongoing. The police believe that further major revelations may come to light with the arrest of other gang members.

How the CFCL Theft Mystery Was Solved

The Kota District Rural SP informed that on December 14, crores of rupees worth of cash and jewellery were stolen from the residences of Rajkumar Mittal and Ashok Kumar Chhipa in the CFCL Gadepan township. During the investigation, an analysis was conducted involving permanent and temporary factory employees, as well as local residents. CCTV footage from the colony and surrounding areas was reviewed, which showed a suspicious car multiple times, although the footage was not clear.

Only the letters 'MP' were visible on the number plate. Following this, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the Khanpur toll plaza and other nearby toll booths. Over 1500 CCTV cameras within a radius of approximately 600 kilometres were meticulously analysed. Based on technical evidence and footage, the suspicious car was identified, and the police reached the main suspect.

How the CFCL Theft Mystery Was Solved

The SP stated that on December 14, crores of rupees worth of cash and jewellery were stolen from the residences of Rajkumar Mittal and Ashok Kumar Chhipa in the CFCL Gadepan township. During the investigation, an analysis was conducted involving permanent and temporary factory employees, as well as local residents. CCTV footage from the colony and surrounding areas was reviewed, which showed a suspicious car multiple times, although the footage was not clear.

Only the letters 'MP' were visible on the number plate. Following this, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the Khanpur toll plaza and other nearby toll booths. Over 1500 CCTV cameras within a radius of approximately 600 kilometres were meticulously analysed. Based on technical evidence and footage, the suspicious car was identified, and the police reached the main suspect.

JCB Booked with Stolen Money

The police have recovered the car used in the theft. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Bharat Singh Mandloi sold 136 grams of gold from the theft in Indore for ₹14 lakh. The remaining gold was sold to Rahul Soni of Jobat (Alirajpur) and Hardik Soni of Garbada (Dahod) for ₹34 lakh, of which ₹8 lakh has already been paid. Accused An Singh Mehda of Khadi Amba had booked a JCB with the stolen money. So far, the police have recovered 134 grams of gold (worth approximately ₹18 lakh), 781 grams of silver items, and ₹9 lakh in cash. Additionally, ₹20 lakh are being reverted from the JCB firm's account.

33 Incidents, Crores in Goods

The SP informed that the arrested Karan Bheel has 31 cases registered against him, while Bharat Mandloi has 23 criminal cases registered. The accused have also confessed to committing burglaries worth crores of rupees at the NTPC Anta in Baran district, the GAIL township in Vijaypur, Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and the thermal power plant township in Jhalawar. In Vijaypur, Guna, locks were broken in eight houses, and in Jhalawar, in 13 houses, leading to thefts.

