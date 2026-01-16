Interstate Gang Busted: High-tech crooks nabbed after 600 km CCTV trail

The police have recovered the car used in the theft. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Bharat Singh Mandloi sold 136 grams of gold from the theft in Indore for ₹14 lakh. The remaining gold was sold to Rahul Soni of Jobat (Alirajpur) and Hardik Soni of Garbada (Dahod) for ₹34 lakh, of which ₹8 lakh has already been paid. Accused An Singh Mehda of Khadi Amba had booked a JCB with the stolen money. So far, the police have recovered 134 grams of gold (worth approximately ₹18 lakh), 781 grams of silver items, and ₹9 lakh in cash. Additionally, ₹20 lakh are being reverted from the JCB firm's account.