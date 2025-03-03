scriptBarmer: 70-Year-Old Sarpanch Rapes Woman After Drugging Her, Films Assault; Police Arrest | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Barmer: 70-Year-Old Sarpanch Rapes Woman After Drugging Her, Films Assault; Police Arrest

Barmer Crime News: Police are questioning the accused, and the involvement of another accomplice is suspected.

BarmerMar 03, 2025 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

rape in alwar

Representative Image

Barmer: Gudamalani police arrested a 70-year-old Sarpanch (village head) on Sunday in connection with a rape case registered a month ago. The victim stated the incident occurred six to seven months prior.

Gudamalani Station House Officer, Devi Chand Dhaka, stated that Kherajram (70), son of Annaram, resident of Kharad, was arrested for the rape. Police are questioning the accused, who is the Sarpanch of Kharad Gram Panchayat in Dhorimanna block. The victim filed a complaint a month ago, alleging the incident happened six to seven months earlier. Police are investigating and believe another accomplice may be involved.

Rape under the guise of buying cattle

Police said the victim’s FIR states that six to seven months ago (May-June 2024), the accused and an accomplice visited her home. Finding her alone, they allegedly drugged and raped her. They also took obscene videos and photos, which were shared through social media a few days ago. These videos were reportedly made by the Sarpanch’s accomplice. Police are investigating based on these videos.

News / Crime / Barmer: 70-Year-Old Sarpanch Rapes Woman After Drugging Her, Films Assault; Police Arrest

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump’s big announcement: US to create crypto reserve, these currencies to be included

World

Trump’s big announcement: US to create crypto reserve, these currencies to be included

19 minutes ago

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

Cricket News

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

in 2 hours

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

Crime

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

in 1 hour

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

Jobs

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

in 2 hours

Latest Crime

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

Crime

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

in 1 hour

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

Crime

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

3 days ago

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

Crime

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

3 days ago

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.