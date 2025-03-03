Barmer: 70-Year-Old Sarpanch Rapes Woman After Drugging Her, Films Assault; Police Arrest

Barmer Crime News: Police are questioning the accused, and the involvement of another accomplice is suspected.

Barmer•Mar 03, 2025 / 12:59 pm• Patrika Desk

Representative Image

Barmer: Gudamalani police arrested a 70-year-old Sarpanch (village head) on Sunday in connection with a rape case registered a month ago. The victim stated the incident occurred six to seven months prior. Gudamalani Station House Officer, Devi Chand Dhaka, stated that Kherajram (70), son of Annaram, resident of Kharad, was arrested for the rape. Police are questioning the accused, who is the Sarpanch of Kharad Gram Panchayat in Dhorimanna block. The victim filed a complaint a month ago, alleging the incident happened six to seven months earlier. Police are investigating and believe another accomplice may be involved.

Rape under the guise of buying cattle Police said the victim’s FIR states that six to seven months ago (May-June 2024), the accused and an accomplice visited her home. Finding her alone, they allegedly drugged and raped her. They also took obscene videos and photos, which were shared through social media a few days ago. These videos were reportedly made by the Sarpanch’s accomplice. Police are investigating based on these videos.