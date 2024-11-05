Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

The deceased teacher, Manish Meena, was a resident of Senti and was a teacher at a government school located in Sodhiniya’s hut. He had got the job just two years ago. The police have registered a case of murder and are searching for the accused.

SP Rajendra Meena said that the teacher, Manish Meena, had gone to a dhaba near Lanka Gate Chowk to eat with his friend. Here, he had a dispute with some youths, and the youths from the opposite party did not like the fight between Manish and his friend. They threatened to teach them a lesson, but after a while, others pacified the matter. The youths also went back after eating, and Manish was also going back, during which these miscreants attacked Manish brutally near Ambedkar Circle.

Local people got agitated and sat on a dharna outside the district collectorate. The police are searching for the accused. The atmosphere in the city is fearful after this murder incident, which took place over a small issue.