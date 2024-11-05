scriptBundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks | Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

SP Rajendra Meena said that the teacher, Manish Meena, had gone to a dhaba near Lanka Gate Chowk to eat with his friend.

BundiNov 05, 2024 / 08:46 am

Patrika Desk

A case of murder of a government teacher has come to light in Bundi. This incident took place at Lanka Gate Ambedkar Circle, where some youths attacked the teacher with sharp weapons, sticks, and rods. The injured teacher was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The deceased teacher, Manish Meena, was a resident of Senti and was a teacher at a government school located in Sodhiniya’s hut. He had got the job just two years ago. The police have registered a case of murder and are searching for the accused.
SP Rajendra Meena said that the teacher, Manish Meena, had gone to a dhaba near Lanka Gate Chowk to eat with his friend. Here, he had a dispute with some youths, and the youths from the opposite party did not like the fight between Manish and his friend. They threatened to teach them a lesson, but after a while, others pacified the matter. The youths also went back after eating, and Manish was also going back, during which these miscreants attacked Manish brutally near Ambedkar Circle.
Local people got agitated and sat on a dharna outside the district collectorate. The police are searching for the accused. The atmosphere in the city is fearful after this murder incident, which took place over a small issue.

News / Crime / Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

