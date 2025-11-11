Car Sold 7 Times Before Blast, Owner Unchanged! Stood Near Mosque for 3 Hours, Blast Occurred 4 Minutes Later

The sudden explosion in the car near the Red Fort caused panic among the people in the vicinity, while Delhi Police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot. Security agencies are primarily identifying the person in the car as Dr. Umar. Along with this, efforts are being made to ascertain whether the person in the car detonated the explosive themselves, resulting in their death, or if it was a remote-triggered explosion. Preliminary investigations indicate that it was an IED (Improvised Explosive Device). NSG and forensic experts are conducting a chemical analysis of the debris recovered from the explosion site. Meanwhile, police and intelligence agencies have become active in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ambala, and Pulwama. Local police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are engaged in uncovering this entire network.