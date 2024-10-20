ISIS’s Cruelty: A 15 year old child killed for listening music

Harsh Life of Youths The beheading of a child, especially for something as harmless as listening to music, reveals the brutal interpretation of Islamic law by ISIS. Under ISIS rule, music was banned, and any form of expression or action that went against their ideology was met with severe punishment. This tragic event is a symbol of the harsh life faced by people, especially children and youth, living under ISIS control, where even small acts of disobedience can have severe consequences.

A Clear Reminder of the Dangers Such incidents sparked international outrage, exposing the inhumanity of ISIS’s rule, which used public executions, fear, and violence to maintain control over territories. Ahad Hussein’s death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by citizens living under radical regimes.