ISIS's Cruelty: A 15 year old child killed for listening music
ISIS’s Cruelty: A 15 year old child killed for listening music

Cruelty of ISIS: ISIS’s cruelty and their extremely radical views have been exposed once again. In Mosul, Iraq, 15-year-old boy Ahad Hussein was punished for listening to music during prayer time.

New DelhiOct 20, 2024 / 01:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Is listening to music a crime, and can its punishment be death? In 2016, 15-year-old Ahad Hussein from Iraq was killed by the Islamic State (ISIS) for listening to music during prayer time. Hussein was caught with a portable CD player and was arrested by ISIS’s religious police. In a swift trial, he was found guilty of violating the group’s strict religious code and was beheaded, which was carried out in front of a large crowd in Mosul, a city under ISIS control, at that time.

Harsh Life of Youths

The beheading of a child, especially for something as harmless as listening to music, reveals the brutal interpretation of Islamic law by ISIS. Under ISIS rule, music was banned, and any form of expression or action that went against their ideology was met with severe punishment. This tragic event is a symbol of the harsh life faced by people, especially children and youth, living under ISIS control, where even small acts of disobedience can have severe consequences.

A Clear Reminder of the Dangers

Such incidents sparked international outrage, exposing the inhumanity of ISIS’s rule, which used public executions, fear, and violence to maintain control over territories. Ahad Hussein’s death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by citizens living under radical regimes.

