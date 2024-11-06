Delhi: 16-year-old stabbed to death by group of boys

Victim taken to hospital According to police, the minor was taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. Case registered, investigation launched A case has been registered at Dayalpur Police Station, and police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. Further details on the case are awaited.

Previous stabbing incident in West Delhi Earlier on 1 November, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group in the Hastsal Road area of West Delhi. The victim, identified as Gagan Oberoi, was a property dealer, according to police.

Victim succumbed to injuries in hospital The 38-year-old victim was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss. A case under Section 109(1) and 3(5) of the BNS was registered based on a complaint.

(With ANI Inputs)