Delhi Blast: 3 Terrorists Arrested in Gujarat, Shocking Rajasthan Connection Revealed

The surveillance system of the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Intelligence in the border areas has proven to be weak. The terrorists dropped a consignment of weapons from Pakistan via drone in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar, but Rajasthan's intelligence agencies did not get any inkling of it. The entire network was exposed only after the action by the Gujarat ATS. According to informed sources, this is not the first time Pakistani drones have entered Rajasthan's territory. Earlier, incidents of drones dropping narcotics had also come to light in the Sri Ganganagar and Barmer districts. The confirmation of weapons being dropped now is a matter of serious concern for the security agencies.