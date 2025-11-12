Delhi Blast: 3 Terrorists Arrested in Gujarat, Shocking Rajasthan Connection Revealed

Three terrorists in Gujarat ATS custody (Photo–Patrika)
Delhi Blast: Following the Delhi blast, the Gujarat ATS has arrested three terrorists. During interrogation of the apprehended terrorists, it was revealed that weapons were received from Rajasthan. The terrorists had procured weapons from Pakistan via drone in Hanumangarh. All three terrorists reached Gujarat from Hanumangarh with weapons. The terrorists had planned to carry out attacks at several places in the country. As the connection of the terrorists with Rajasthan has come to light, the Rajasthan ATS team has now departed for Gujarat to interrogate the terrorists.
The Gujarat ATS had arrested Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Syed (35), a resident of Hyderabad, Azad Suleiman Sheikh (20), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Suhail alias Mohammad Salim Khan (23), a student from Lakhimpur Kheri. During interrogation, it was revealed that all three terrorists were working for ISIS.
According to information received, the three terrorists are linked to two different modules and met in Uttar Pradesh as part of a plan. They reached Ahmedabad's Adalaj in Gujarat with weapons via Hanumangarh. Their plan was to carry out attacks at several places in the country. The Rajasthan ATS team has been sent to Gujarat for interrogation to ascertain where these terrorists were planning to attack and whether their local suppliers or sleeper cells were involved in providing weapons.
The Gujarat ATS recovered two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, and 30 cartridges from the terrorists. They also found 4 litres of castor oil, which is considered a component of the poison ricin. According to sources, during interrogation, it was revealed that the terrorist Syed had started preparing ricin after conducting chemical tests. The court has remanded the three arrested terrorists to custody until November 17.
A team from the Rajasthan ATS has been sent to Gujarat to interrogate the accused apprehended by the Gujarat ATS. The team will investigate the route through which the accused transported the weapons dropped from Pakistan and identify their local accomplices in the state. The ATS is also investigating whether any local network or intermediary is active in supplying weapons or other materials from Rajasthan to Gujarat. Although the Hanumangarh district does not share a direct international border, incidents of smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border have previously occurred in the neighbouring Sri Ganganagar district.
The surveillance system of the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Intelligence in the border areas has proven to be weak. The terrorists dropped a consignment of weapons from Pakistan via drone in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar, but Rajasthan's intelligence agencies did not get any inkling of it. The entire network was exposed only after the action by the Gujarat ATS. According to informed sources, this is not the first time Pakistani drones have entered Rajasthan's territory. Earlier, incidents of drones dropping narcotics had also come to light in the Sri Ganganagar and Barmer districts. The confirmation of weapons being dropped now is a matter of serious concern for the security agencies.
