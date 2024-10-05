Delhi: Woman Caught with 42 iPhones at Airport, Customs Officials Suspect…

Woman Hides Phones Apple launched its new smartphone, iPhone 16 Pro Max, worldwide last month. This is the second major seizure of high-end smartphones at Delhi Airport in recent days. Customs officials seized 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones from a woman passenger’s vanity bag on October 1. The woman had wrapped the phones in tissue paper and hidden them in her bag. She had arrived from Hong Kong. The customs officials stopped her and found the phones while searching for her bag. The seized iPhones are worth more than Rs 37 lakh in the market.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB variant starts from Rs 1,44,900 in India. In Hong Kong, the same variant costs around Rs 1,09,913; in Dubai, it costs Rs 1,16,575. The price difference of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 between India and these countries is the reason behind the smuggling of new iPhone variants.