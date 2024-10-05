scriptDelhi: Woman Caught with 42 iPhones at Airport, Customs Officials Suspect… | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Delhi: Woman Caught with 42 iPhones at Airport, Customs Officials Suspect…

iPhone Smuggling: The price of iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB variant starts from Rs 1,44,900 in India. The same variant costs around Rs 1,09,913 in Hong Kong and Rs 1,16,575 in Dubai.

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 10:57 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

IPhone

IPhone Smuggling in IGI Delhi

Customs officials at Delhi Airport caught four passengers allegedly smuggling iPhones. These individuals were reportedly bringing new iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from abroad. The accused arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on an Indigo flight (Indigo 6E-1464) from Dubai.

Woman Hides Phones

Apple launched its new smartphone, iPhone 16 Pro Max, worldwide last month. This is the second major seizure of high-end smartphones at Delhi Airport in recent days. Customs officials seized 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones from a woman passenger’s vanity bag on October 1. The woman had wrapped the phones in tissue paper and hidden them in her bag. She had arrived from Hong Kong. The customs officials stopped her and found the phones while searching for her bag. The seized iPhones are worth more than Rs 37 lakh in the market.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB variant starts from Rs 1,44,900 in India. In Hong Kong, the same variant costs around Rs 1,09,913; in Dubai, it costs Rs 1,16,575. The price difference of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 between India and these countries is the reason behind the smuggling of new iPhone variants.

News / Crime / Delhi: Woman Caught with 42 iPhones at Airport, Customs Officials Suspect…

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said

National News

Haryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said

1 day ago

Adani Group and Google’s big deal, PM Modi’s resolve to achieve this goal

National News

Adani Group and Google’s big deal, PM Modi’s resolve to achieve this goal

1 day ago

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

Religion and Spirituality

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

1 day ago

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

Tollywood

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

1 day ago

Latest Crime

CG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying

Crime

CG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying

1 week ago

Terrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed

world

Terrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed

1 week ago

Rupangarh Firing Case: The Family of the Deceased Refuses to Take the Body, Demanding the Arrest of the Accused and Compensation

Crime

Rupangarh Firing Case: The Family of the Deceased Refuses to Take the Body, Demanding the Arrest of the Accused and Compensation

1 week ago

Mobile: Police Recovered 2 Crore Rupees Worth of 591 Stolen Mobile Phones, People Said – Thank You

National News

Mobile: Police Recovered 2 Crore Rupees Worth of 591 Stolen Mobile Phones, People Said – Thank You

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.