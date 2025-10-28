Delhi UPSC aspirant murder case twist: Police shocked by obscene videos found on deceased’s hard drive

During police interrogation, 21-year-old Amrita, Ramkesh Meena's live-in partner, arrived at Ramkesh Meena's flat on October 5 with her former boyfriend and his friend. There, with the help of the two men, Amrita strangled Ramkesh Meena. To destroy evidence and make it look like an accident, they poured oil and alcohol on the body, then opened the gas regulator and lit a lighter. After some time, the fire intensified, and the cylinder exploded, burning the entire body. According to the police, this was all part of a pre-planned conspiracy to make the incident appear as a self-immolation or an accident.