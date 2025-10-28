Delhi UPSC aspirant murder case twist: Police shocked by obscene videos found on deceased’s hard drive

Ramkesh Meena Murder Case: Shocking revelations continue to emerge in the murder case of 32-year-old UPSC student Ramkesh Meena in Delhi. In a significant update, the Delhi Police have revealed that over 15 obscene videos of women, in addition to his live-in partner, were found with the deceased. These videos were discovered on a hard disk recovered from his flat. A forensic team is currently examining these videos to determine if they were recorded with the women's consent or if Ramkesh Meena recorded them as part of a conspiracy. Police suspect that Ramkesh Meena was involved in blackmailing or exploiting women for a long time.
A senior official familiar with the case told HT, "Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased recorded private videos of several girls without their permission. His laptop has not yet been recovered, but objectionable videos of over 15 women were found on the hard disk. Forensic experts are examining them to identify the victims." The case of the UPSC aspirant Ramkesh Meena's murder came to light when his partially burnt body was found in a flat in Gandhi Vihar, Timarpur area of Delhi, on October 6.
Initially, the police treated it as an accidental death due to fire. However, as the investigation progressed, it was revealed to be a planned murder. The police stated that Ramkesh Meena's live-in partner and her former boyfriend were responsible for the murder. According to the police, Ramkesh Meena's live-in partner, Amrita, a 21-year-old BSc (Forensic Science) student from Moradabad, along with her former boyfriend and his friend, carried out this heinous crime. All three accused, residents of Moradabad, have been arrested by the police.
During police interrogation, the arrested live-in partner, Amrita, revealed that Ramkesh had recorded several explicit videos and photos of her. When she asked him to delete them, he refused. This angered her, and she planned Ramkesh's murder with her former boyfriend. Amrita stated that she met Ramkesh Meena four months ago and subsequently started living with him. During this period, Ramkesh Meena deceitfully recorded explicit videos and photos while they were in a consensual physical relationship.
During police interrogation, 21-year-old Amrita, Ramkesh Meena's live-in partner, arrived at Ramkesh Meena's flat on October 5 with her former boyfriend and his friend. There, with the help of the two men, Amrita strangled Ramkesh Meena. To destroy evidence and make it look like an accident, they poured oil and alcohol on the body, then opened the gas regulator and lit a lighter. After some time, the fire intensified, and the cylinder exploded, burning the entire body. According to the police, this was all part of a pre-planned conspiracy to make the incident appear as a self-immolation or an accident.
The police are now conducting a thorough investigation of the hard disk and mobile data. According to officials, the case has now escalated to serious charges, including murder, criminal conspiracy, and the creation of obscene material. Additionally, the police are searching for other women whose videos were found. This UPSC student murder case in Delhi is not just a murder case; it is becoming a horrifying example of cyber exploitation and privacy violation. The police are currently focused on examining the hard disk recovered from Ramkesh Meena's flat.
