Delhi: Youths Deface Akbar Road Signboard, Threaten Retaliation

24-Hour Ultimatum to Police Following the incident of black paint being smeared on the Akbar Road signboard, a young man named Amit Rathore told ANI, “The Delhi Police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that occurred at Kashmere Gate. Our question is, could a monkey break the hand of the eight-metal statue of Maharana Pratap’s spear and sword? I want to tell the Delhi Police not to fool us. The eight-metal statue of Maharana Pratap should be reinstated with respect to its original place. Those who are guilty should be arrested. We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum; immediate action should be taken. Otherwise, be warned, we will not spare a single invader; we will erase them. Jai Bhawani.”

#WATCH | Delhi | Unidentified men defaced the signboard of ‘Akbar road’ yesterday claiming that the Maharana Pratap’s statue at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate ISBT was vandalised pic.twitter.com/8DtTlfyWMg — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025 Another individual involved in the incident, Vijay, stated, “We are Hindus. We are trying to remove the boards of Akbar, Babur, and Humayun so that the governments open their eyes and decide what to do about the invaders who came from outside. They raped our sisters and daughters, hung them upside down from trees, and destroyed our temples, breaking India’s integrity. The question is, why are we doing this alone? Where are the rest of the people in society?” Another individual involved in the incident, Vijay, stated, “We are Hindus. We are trying to remove the boards of Akbar, Babur, and Humayun so that the governments open their eyes and decide what to do about the invaders who came from outside. They raped our sisters and daughters, hung them upside down from trees, and destroyed our temples, breaking India’s integrity. The question is, why are we doing this alone? Where are the rest of the people in society?”

The Maharana Pratap Statue Vandalism Case According to the young men who defaced the Akbar Road signboard, a statue of Maharana Pratap located at Kashmere Gate was vandalised. The Karni Sena filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, who assured them of an investigation and stated they would also seek information from the MCD. The Delhi Police say that preliminary investigations suggest the statue is quite old and had been moved from one location to another. However, the Delhi Police are still investigating the matter.