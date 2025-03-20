Delhi: Youths Deface Akbar Road Signboard, Threaten Retaliation
Mischief on Akbar Road Signboard: In Delhi, mischievous elements smeared ink on the Akbar Road signboard, claiming that India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap. They stated that a statue of Maharana Pratap at Kashmere Gate ISBT had been damaged.
Delhi was thrown into turmoil on Thursday when miscreants daubed black paint on a signboard on Akbar Road. The miscreants also filmed themselves, shouting slogans such as, “India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap,” and “Jai Bhawani.” They then affixed a poster of Maharana Pratap to the signboard. The individuals, wearing scarves around their necks, first used black spray paint to deface the name ‘Akbar Road’ on the signboard before placing Maharana Pratap’s picture over it. No police statement has yet been released regarding this incident.
24-Hour Ultimatum to Police
Following the incident of black paint being smeared on the Akbar Road signboard, a young man named Amit Rathore told ANI, “The Delhi Police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that occurred at Kashmere Gate. Our question is, could a monkey break the hand of the eight-metal statue of Maharana Pratap’s spear and sword? I want to tell the Delhi Police not to fool us. The eight-metal statue of Maharana Pratap should be reinstated with respect to its original place. Those who are guilty should be arrested. We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum; immediate action should be taken. Otherwise, be warned, we will not spare a single invader; we will erase them. Jai Bhawani.”
Another individual involved in the incident, Vijay, stated, “We are Hindus. We are trying to remove the boards of Akbar, Babur, and Humayun so that the governments open their eyes and decide what to do about the invaders who came from outside. They raped our sisters and daughters, hung them upside down from trees, and destroyed our temples, breaking India’s integrity. The question is, why are we doing this alone? Where are the rest of the people in society?”
The Maharana Pratap Statue Vandalism Case
According to the young men who defaced the Akbar Road signboard, a statue of Maharana Pratap located at Kashmere Gate was vandalised. The Karni Sena filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, who assured them of an investigation and stated they would also seek information from the MCD. The Delhi Police say that preliminary investigations suggest the statue is quite old and had been moved from one location to another. However, the Delhi Police are still investigating the matter.
Signboards Defaced Before
Sources say this is not the first time signboards have been defaced in Delhi. Similar incidents have occurred before. Last month, after watching the movie *Chhava*, miscreants daubed black paint on signboards on Akbar Road and Humayun Road, and affixed posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji. They also engaged in loud sloganeering. Thursday’s incident has once again caused alarm within the police.