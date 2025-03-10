scriptED Raid: Cash Counting Machine Brought to Baghel’s Residence | ED Raid: Cash Counting Machine Brought to Baghel&#39;s Residence | Latest News | Patrika News
ED Raid: Cash Counting Machine Brought to Baghel’s Residence

ED Raid: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations, including the residence of Chaitanya Baghel (son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel). After a day-long search, machines have now been requisitioned to count the seized cash.

BhilaiMar 10, 2025 / 10:04 pm

Patrika Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducted raids today on the Bhilai residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with premises belonging to his close associates and Lakshmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu Bansal. While security personnel are deployed outside Bhupesh Baghel’s house, Congress workers are staging a protest.

Meanwhile, the ED team has brought in a machine to count the money. The bulky machine has been taken inside the bungalow and Bhilai residence. This suggests that the investigation is nearing completion. It will be known shortly what the ED team found at Bhupesh Baghel’s house.
It has emerged during the investigation that Chaitanya Baghel is also among the beneficiaries of the illegal money generated from the liquor scam. The outcome of the ED team’s actions will be known shortly. Meanwhile, the political scene in the state is abuzz with statements regarding this action.

Commenting on the ED raid, Chhattisgarh Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “I think our former Chief Minister has been harassed for a long time. I would only say that we are not among those who are afraid… Politics is not about intimidation. The ED has to do its job. We believe in the law, respect it, and the law will take its course.”

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw said, “…Large-scale scams took place during Bhupesh Baghel’s tenure…The ED’s action has been ongoing for a long time. They must have found some evidence in the investigation, and based on that, the ED has conducted the investigation…If he has no role in this, there is nothing to fear or panic about….

