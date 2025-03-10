ED Raid: Cash Counting Machine Brought to Baghel’s Residence

ED Raid: Machine Brought to Count Notes Meanwhile, the ED team has brought in a machine to count the money. The bulky machine has been taken inside the bungalow and Bhilai residence. This suggests that the investigation is nearing completion. It will be known shortly what the ED team found at Bhupesh Baghel’s house.

It has emerged during the investigation that Chaitanya Baghel is also among the beneficiaries of the illegal money generated from the liquor scam. The outcome of the ED team’s actions will be known shortly. Meanwhile, the political scene in the state is abuzz with statements regarding this action.

We Are Not Afraid… Commenting on the ED raid, Chhattisgarh Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “I think our former Chief Minister has been harassed for a long time. I would only say that we are not among those who are afraid… Politics is not about intimidation. The ED has to do its job. We believe in the law, respect it, and the law will take its course.”