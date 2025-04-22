scriptED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case | Latest News | Patrika News
ED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case

ED’s Large-Scale Operation: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 60 locations across Jaipur, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and other places in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. Last week’s searches resulted in the seizure of assets worth ₹573 crore.

JaipurApr 22, 2025 / 08:37 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated on Monday that it had seized securities, bonds, and demat accounts worth ₹573 crore during searches last week in a money laundering case linked to the Mahadev online betting app. This also included ₹3.29 crore in cash.

Raids Conducted Across 60 Locations, Including Jaipur

According to the ED, the investigation revealed that the betting platform and its associated syndicate had moved ‘proceeds of crime’ out of the country, later investing it in Indian stock markets under the guise of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI). The ED conducted raids in 60 locations, including Jaipur, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Raid at a Dry Fruit Merchant’s House in Jaipur

According to ED sources, a raid was conducted at the house of a dry fruit merchant in Apple Residency, Sodala, Jaipur. The ED team investigated links to several companies, including Vikas Ecotech.

13 Arrested So Far

The ED has arrested 13 people in this case and filed five charge sheets against 74 accused. According to the ED, the estimated proceeds of crime in this case are approximately ₹6000 crore.

