ED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case

Raids Conducted Across 60 Locations, Including Jaipur According to the ED, the investigation revealed that the betting platform and its associated syndicate had moved ‘proceeds of crime’ out of the country, later investing it in Indian stock markets under the guise of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI). The ED conducted raids in 60 locations, including Jaipur, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Raid at a Dry Fruit Merchant’s House in Jaipur According to ED sources, a raid was conducted at the house of a dry fruit merchant in Apple Residency, Sodala, Jaipur. The ED team investigated links to several companies, including Vikas Ecotech.