Father Dies of Grief After Son's Suicide

CG Suicide News: Son commits suicide by hanging Following the news of his son’s death, the ailing father also succumbed to shock and passed away. The family is devastated by the simultaneous deaths of father and son. Their funeral pyres were carried together, and their last rites were performed at the local cremation ground at 4 pm.

According to the police, the son, who committed suicide by hanging, left a suicide note. In the note, he mentioned his distress at witnessing his father’s illness as the reason for his suicide. According to the Kotwali police, Amit Kumar Hariharno, a resident of Gandhi Chowk, committed suicide by hanging himself at home on Tuesday. His family informed the Kotwali police.

Father and Son’s Funeral Pyre The police investigated the scene and sent Amit’s body for post-mortem. During the investigation, a suicide note was found near the deceased Amit. In it, he wrote that he could not bear to see his father, Vijay Kumar Hariharno, suffering from a prolonged illness.

The news of his son’s suicide reached the ailing father, Vijay Kumar, and he too died of shock. The last rites of both father and son were performed on Tuesday at the Muktidham in Lakholi.