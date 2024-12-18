scriptFather Dies of Grief After Son's Suicide | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Father Dies of Grief After Son's Suicide

Heartbreaking Tragedy in Rajnandgaon: A devastating incident unfolded in the Hariharno family residing at Gandhi Chowk in Rajnandgaon district.

RajnandgaonDec 18, 2024 / 11:51 am

Patrika Desk

CG Suicide Case

CG Suicide Case

CG Suicide News: A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Hariharno family residing at Gandhi Chowk in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. On Tuesday, a son, deeply distressed by his father’s prolonged illness, committed suicide by hanging himself.

CG Suicide News: Son commits suicide by hanging

Following the news of his son’s death, the ailing father also succumbed to shock and passed away. The family is devastated by the simultaneous deaths of father and son. Their funeral pyres were carried together, and their last rites were performed at the local cremation ground at 4 pm.
According to the police, the son, who committed suicide by hanging, left a suicide note. In the note, he mentioned his distress at witnessing his father’s illness as the reason for his suicide. According to the Kotwali police, Amit Kumar Hariharno, a resident of Gandhi Chowk, committed suicide by hanging himself at home on Tuesday. His family informed the Kotwali police.

Father and Son’s Funeral Pyre

The police investigated the scene and sent Amit’s body for post-mortem. During the investigation, a suicide note was found near the deceased Amit. In it, he wrote that he could not bear to see his father, Vijay Kumar Hariharno, suffering from a prolonged illness.
The news of his son’s suicide reached the ailing father, Vijay Kumar, and he too died of shock. The last rites of both father and son were performed on Tuesday at the Muktidham in Lakholi.

News / Crime / Father Dies of Grief After Son's Suicide

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

1 hour ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest Crime

CG Crime: Young Man’s Bloodied Body Found on Railway Track; Had Come to Visit Wife and Children at In-Laws’ House

Crime

CG Crime: Young Man’s Bloodied Body Found on Railway Track; Had Come to Visit Wife and Children at In-Laws’ House

6 days ago

Just 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution

Crime

Just 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution

2 weeks ago

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

Crime

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

2 weeks ago

Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

Crime

Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

4 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.