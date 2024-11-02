scriptFire incidents in Pali caused by firecracker sparks, over a dozen places ablaze | Latest News | Patrika News
Fire incidents in Pali caused by firecracker sparks, over a dozen places ablaze

A massive fire broke out in a tent warehouse in Rajendra Nagar Extension, causing lakhs of rupees in damage

PaliNov 02, 2024 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Pali. City residents celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. However, several fire incidents occurred over two days due to sparklers and other unknown causes. A significant blaze erupted in a tent warehouse in Rajendra Nagar Extension, resulting in damages amounting to lakhs of rupees. During this period, fire engines from the Municipal Corporation and RICO were seen racing to the scene.
The officer in charge of the fire department, Ram Lal Gehlot, stated that during the Diwali celebrations on Friday and Saturday, sparklers and unknown reasons led to fires at around a dozen places. A massive fire broke out in the warehouse of Kanhaiya Tent House in Rajendra Nagar Extension due to unknown reasons. The fire was brought under control after four fire engines arrived at the scene and worked for around two hours. The owner of the tent house, Manak Lal Sharma, stated that all the goods in the warehouse were destroyed in the fire, resulting in lakhs of rupees in damage.

Fires broke out at these places as well

A fire broke out in the boiler of a factory on Mandia Road. The fire engine arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Similarly, a fire broke out in a house on the third floor of Adeshwar Nagar on Manpura Bhakri Road, destroying the furniture and kitchen items. The fire engine arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. A fire also broke out in a wooden godown near Hari Om Hotel on Mandia Road. A fire broke out in a pile of garbage in an empty plot in Shekhawat Nagar. A fire broke out in a pile of garbage near the old bus stand in Baliya School complex. A fire broke out in a field in Giradadra village. A fire broke out in a field in Lambada village of Roht Panchayat Samiti. A fire broke out in a house in Madri village, destroying five trollies of fodder. A fire broke out in the Jhulelal Temple near the Railway Station, destroying pictures and other items. A fire broke out in a mobile tower in Chimnupura, which was brought under control by the fire engine.

These people helped in extinguishing the fires

Fire Officer Gehlot stated that around a dozen fires broke out in the city over two days. The fire department, along with RICO, worked to bring the fires under control. The firemen and vehicle drivers who helped in extinguishing the fires include Pars Gehlot, Bhavani Singh, Rohit, Suman, Bharat Adiwal, Ratan, Satyanarayan, Dharmendra, Mahendra, Jagdish, Suresh, Kamlesh, Ravindra, Manoj, Deepak, Mahendra Singh, Bhawarlal, Rekha Devi, Kamal Kishore, and Narendra, along with RICO firemen Mahendra Sajada, Ramesh Chaudhary, Pawan, Navin, and Sanjay.

