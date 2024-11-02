Fire incidents in Pali caused by firecracker sparks, over a dozen places ablaze

The officer in charge of the fire department, Ram Lal Gehlot, stated that during the Diwali celebrations on Friday and Saturday, sparklers and unknown reasons led to fires at around a dozen places. A massive fire broke out in the warehouse of Kanhaiya Tent House in Rajendra Nagar Extension due to unknown reasons. The fire was brought under control after four fire engines arrived at the scene and worked for around two hours. The owner of the tent house, Manak Lal Sharma, stated that all the goods in the warehouse were destroyed in the fire, resulting in lakhs of rupees in damage.

Fires broke out at these places as well A fire broke out in the boiler of a factory on Mandia Road. The fire engine arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Similarly, a fire broke out in a house on the third floor of Adeshwar Nagar on Manpura Bhakri Road, destroying the furniture and kitchen items. The fire engine arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. A fire also broke out in a wooden godown near Hari Om Hotel on Mandia Road. A fire broke out in a pile of garbage in an empty plot in Shekhawat Nagar. A fire broke out in a pile of garbage near the old bus stand in Baliya School complex. A fire broke out in a field in Giradadra village. A fire broke out in a field in Lambada village of Roht Panchayat Samiti. A fire broke out in a house in Madri village, destroying five trollies of fodder. A fire broke out in the Jhulelal Temple near the Railway Station, destroying pictures and other items. A fire broke out in a mobile tower in Chimnupura, which was brought under control by the fire engine.