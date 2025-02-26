scriptFive Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

Four of the five students are from Kerala, while one student is a local resident. Following their arrest, all five were remanded to Coimbatore Central Jail.

ChennaiFeb 26, 2025 / 04:37 pm

Patrika Desk

College Student
Coimbatore police have arrested five college students for allegedly cultivating cannabis at their rented accommodation in Kuniyamuthur.

Four of the five students are from Kerala, while one student is a local resident. Following their arrest, all five were remanded to Coimbatore Central Jail.
Coimbatore police acted on confidential information regarding drug sales and circulation in the area.

Acting on this information, police conducted a surprise raid on the students’ rented room in Kuniyamuthur.

The raid uncovered 24 cannabis plants being cultivated inside the room. The plants were immediately seized, and the students were taken into custody for further investigation.
Preliminary reports suggest the students were involved in cultivating the plants for personal use and possible distribution, though the exact motive is still under investigation.

Ganja Arrested

News / Crime / Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

Education News

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

3 hours ago

Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

National News

Weather update: Rain warning in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and 4 other states, snowfall in hills, IMD issues orange-yellow alert

in 2 hours

Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

Dharma Karma

Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

3 hours ago

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

in 2 hours

Latest Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

in 2 hours

Shocking Sight: Man enters 24-year-old sister-in-law’s room, stunned by what he sees

Crime

Shocking Sight: Man enters 24-year-old sister-in-law’s room, stunned by what he sees

4 days ago

Body Found Hanging from Tree: Missing Driver's Remains Discovered After Two Months

Crime

Body Found Hanging from Tree: Missing Driver's Remains Discovered After Two Months

5 days ago

Rajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri

Crime

Rajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.