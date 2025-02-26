Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

Four of the five students are from Kerala, while one student is a local resident. Following their arrest, all five were remanded to Coimbatore Central Jail.

Chennai•Feb 26, 2025 / 04:37 pm• Patrika Desk

Coimbatore police have arrested five college students for allegedly cultivating cannabis at their rented accommodation in Kuniyamuthur. Four of the five students are from Kerala, while one student is a local resident. Following their arrest, all five were remanded to Coimbatore Central Jail.

Coimbatore police acted on confidential information regarding drug sales and circulation in the area. Acting on this information, police conducted a surprise raid on the students’ rented room in Kuniyamuthur. The raid uncovered 24 cannabis plants being cultivated inside the room. The plants were immediately seized, and the students were taken into custody for further investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the students were involved in cultivating the plants for personal use and possible distribution, though the exact motive is still under investigation.