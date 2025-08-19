Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Five Killed in Maharashtra Ghat Road Accident After Thar Collision

According to eyewitnesses, the Thar car was approaching at a very high speed when the driver suddenly lost control. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Ratnagiri Thar accident
Ratnagiri Thar Accident (Image: Patrika)

A horrific road accident occurred on Tuesday near Pimpalgaon village on the Chiplun-Karad highway in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. Five people died on the spot in the accident. A speeding Thar car collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw with such force that the rickshaw was destroyed. Four people in the rickshaw died, along with the driver of the Thar car.

According to eyewitnesses, the Haryana-registered Thar car was travelling at a high speed and the driver suddenly lost control, resulting in the collision with the oncoming auto-rickshaw. The Thar car also subsequently collided with a truck. All five deceased were men, four of whom are reported to be from the Pimpalgaon Nurani neighbourhood. Among the deceased is a two-and-a-half-year-old child.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the DySP and Police Inspector of Chiplun, along with their team, arrived at the scene. The police conducted a panchnama (official inspection of the accident site) and sent the bodies of the deceased to Chiplun Rural Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched.

The police are currently investigating whether the Thar driver was under the influence of alcohol and the exact cause of the accident. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time following the accident. The sudden death of four people from the same area has cast a pall of gloom over Pimpalgaon. The entire village is mourning and expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

