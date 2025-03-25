Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

ADG of ATS-SOG, V.K. Singh, stated that Likharam Jat, a resident of Jaduo ka Tala, Bijra, Barmer, and Kanwarram, also from Barmer, have been apprehended. Likharam’s wife, Timo, a forest guard, was arrested on Sunday along with another forest guard, Seema Kumari Chaudhary.

Likharam, through the assistance of Sanwarram, an assistant station master at Palanpur railway station in Gujarat, paid money to Naresh Dev alias ND Saran, a former student union president and ex-Congress councillor of the Government College, Barmer, to procure the exam paper for his wife before the examination. Assistant Station Master Sanwarram acted as a broker for accused Naresh Dev. The investigation continues, with five more accused who obtained the paper before the exam, and others who aided them, still being sought. It is noteworthy that three constables have already been arrested in this case.