Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained another police constable from Barmer and an assistant station master from Gujarat’s railway system.

JaipurMar 25, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

Forest Guard Recruitment Exam: The Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained another police constable from Barmer and an assistant station master from Gujarat’s railway system in connection with the forest guard exam paper leak case. The SOG team arrived in Barmer on Monday and, with the assistance of local police, took both accused into custody before departing for Jaipur.
ADG of ATS-SOG, V.K. Singh, stated that Likharam Jat, a resident of Jaduo ka Tala, Bijra, Barmer, and Kanwarram, also from Barmer, have been apprehended. Likharam’s wife, Timo, a forest guard, was arrested on Sunday along with another forest guard, Seema Kumari Chaudhary.
Likharam, through the assistance of Sanwarram, an assistant station master at Palanpur railway station in Gujarat, paid money to Naresh Dev alias ND Saran, a former student union president and ex-Congress councillor of the Government College, Barmer, to procure the exam paper for his wife before the examination. Assistant Station Master Sanwarram acted as a broker for accused Naresh Dev. The investigation continues, with five more accused who obtained the paper before the exam, and others who aided them, still being sought. It is noteworthy that three constables have already been arrested in this case.

