Crime

Gang Rape Revenge Killing: Elderly Man Burned Alive After Allegedly Raping 10 Women

A group of women, allegedly victims of sexual assault by a 60-year-old man, killed him and burned his body.

BhubaneswarJun 10, 2025 / 12:29 pm

Patrika Desk

In Odisha’s Gajapati district, an elderly man was murdered in what police describe as an act of revenge following alleged rapes. Police reported that a group of women killed and burned the body of a 60-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted them. According to police, the incident occurred on the night of June 3rd. The man allegedly raped a 52-year-old widowed woman from the village. Following this, she and other women planned and executed his murder.

Police Arrest Ten Individuals

Following the incident, police arrested ten people, including eight women. Police had begun searching for the man after a missing person’s report was filed by his family. Police recovered the man’s ashes and remains from a hill near a forest. They stated that ten people, including a ward member of the village, have been arrested.

Murder in Revenge for Rape

Officials stated that the incident occurred on the night of June 3rd when the man allegedly raped the 52-year-old widow. They explained that several women, including those who had been victims of his previous sexual assaults, subsequently met and decided to kill him.

Women Never Sought Police Assistance

Police reported that the women went to his house and, with the help of others, murdered him. Two men also assisted the women in this crime. Gajapati SP Jatindra Kumar Panda stated that the women never sought police assistance nor filed any complaint against the deceased.

