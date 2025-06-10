Gang Rape Revenge Killing: Elderly Man Burned Alive After Allegedly Raping 10 Women

Police Arrest Ten Individuals Following the incident, police arrested ten people, including eight women. Police had begun searching for the man after a missing person’s report was filed by his family. Police recovered the man’s ashes and remains from a hill near a forest. They stated that ten people, including a ward member of the village, have been arrested.

Murder in Revenge for Rape Officials stated that the incident occurred on the night of June 3rd when the man allegedly raped the 52-year-old widow. They explained that several women, including those who had been victims of his previous sexual assaults, subsequently met and decided to kill him.