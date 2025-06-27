Gangster's Nephew Gunned Down in Delhi Gang War

Delhi Police sources revealed that Manjeet Mahal’s sisters reside in Nangal Thakran, Bawana, outer Delhi. Manjeet Mahal’s brother-in-law, Devendra, is a government school teacher with no criminal record. On Friday morning, Devendra’s son Deepak, along with his four-year-old daughter and parents, was on a morning walk. Suddenly, bike-borne assailants opened fire on them. One bullet grazed the four-year-old daughter’s hand, while Deepak sustained at least six gunshot wounds, resulting in his death.

Suspicion Falls on Nandu Gang According to the police, Deepak, the nephew of notorious gangster Manjeet Mahal, worked in share trading after completing his B.Tech. He had no criminal record and no direct links to any gang. On Friday morning, he was on a morning walk with his parents and daughter. As they reached Nangal-Bawana Road, two assailants on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on Deepak.

Police sources suggest that preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of the Nandu gang. Recently, tensions have escalated between the Nandu gang and the Manjeet Mahal gang. A few months ago, the Nandu gang allegedly orchestrated the murder of Rajkumar Daral, a property dealer close to Manjeet Mahal, in West Delhi East.

Daughter Injured, Family Mourns During the firing, a bullet grazed Deepak’s four-year-old daughter’s hand, while Deepak received approximately half a dozen bullets. His family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The child’s condition is reported to be out of danger. Bawana police station personnel arrived at the scene and commenced their investigation. Deepak’s father, Devendra, a government school teacher, informed the police about the attack. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area and monitoring the activities of criminals associated with the Nandu gang.

Deepak’s father told the police that on Friday morning, he, his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were out for a walk. Deepak was walking slightly ahead with his daughter on Nangal-Bawana Road. Suddenly, bike-borne assailants opened fire on him. Pushing his daughter away, Deepak lunged towards the attackers, but fell after being hit by several bullets. His daughter ran towards him and was hit in the hand. Deepak’s daughter repeatedly pleaded with the attackers to spare her father.

Deepak’s father stated, “We shouted for help and asked nearby people for assistance. Seeing the crowd, the attackers fled. With the help of others, we took Deepak and his daughter to the hospital, but we couldn’t save our son.” Deepak’s four-year-old daughter is reported to be out of danger and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The family is mourning the loss of their only son.