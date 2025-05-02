scriptGovernment Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Crime

Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

A government school teacher demanded ₹11 lakhs and a luxury car as dowry from the girl’s father after their engagement.

JabalpurMay 02, 2025 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

Married woman beaten demand of dowry in Amroha

Amroha News: दहेज की मांग पर विवाहिता को पीट कर घर से निकाला..

Government teacher: A government teacher demanded ₹11 lakh and a luxury car as dowry from the girl’s father after their engagement. He broke off the engagement five days before the wedding when his demands were not met. When the girl’s father went to persuade him, he was turned away from the house. The girl filed an FIR at the Gohalpur police station on Wednesday night. Gohalpur police have named Shailendra Jharia and nine other members of his family as accused.

Government teacher: Wedding scheduled for 6 May

Police said that Shailendra Jharia, a resident of Krishna Colony Suhaghi, is a teacher at a government school. His marriage was fixed with a 22-year-old woman. The engagement took place on 27 April, and the wedding was scheduled for 6 May. During the engagement, the girl’s family gave the groom’s side ₹200,000 (INR 200,000) in cash, a ring worth ₹125,000, and clothes worth ₹60,000 as gifts. The bride’s family also purchased the wedding hall, catering, decorations, and gifts.

Government teacher: Demanded money over the phone

According to the police, at 4 pm on 29 April, the girl’s father received a call from Shailendra’s mother, Saroj. She demanded a car and ₹11 lakh (INR 1,100,000) as dowry. The bride’s family was alarmed and went to Shailendra’s house. There, Shailendra’s mother Saroj, father Bhagwat, sister Shilpi, brother Pawan Raj, Aastha, Shubham, Chandrika, and Uma refused to proceed with the wedding without the car and money. They threatened to marry Shailendra elsewhere on 6 May. Despite the bride’s family’s attempts to reason with them, they refused to relent. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Gohalpur police station.

News / Crime / Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

National News

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

in 2 hours

Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

UP News

Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

in 4 hours

Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

Crime

Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

in 4 hours

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

National News

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

in 2 hours

Latest Crime

Police Raid Unearths Sex Trade in Moving Vehicle and Houses

Crime

Police Raid Unearths Sex Trade in Moving Vehicle and Houses

in 2 hours

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

National News

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

22 hours ago

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

Education News

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

5 days ago

ED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case

Crime

ED Seizes ₹573 Crore in Mahadev Online Betting Case

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.