Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

Government teacher: Wedding scheduled for 6 May Police said that Shailendra Jharia, a resident of Krishna Colony Suhaghi, is a teacher at a government school. His marriage was fixed with a 22-year-old woman. The engagement took place on 27 April, and the wedding was scheduled for 6 May. During the engagement, the girl’s family gave the groom’s side ₹200,000 (INR 200,000) in cash, a ring worth ₹125,000, and clothes worth ₹60,000 as gifts. The bride’s family also purchased the wedding hall, catering, decorations, and gifts.

Government teacher: Demanded money over the phone According to the police, at 4 pm on 29 April, the girl’s father received a call from Shailendra’s mother, Saroj. She demanded a car and ₹11 lakh (INR 1,100,000) as dowry. The bride’s family was alarmed and went to Shailendra’s house. There, Shailendra’s mother Saroj, father Bhagwat, sister Shilpi, brother Pawan Raj, Aastha, Shubham, Chandrika, and Uma refused to proceed with the wedding without the car and money. They threatened to marry Shailendra elsewhere on 6 May. Despite the bride’s family’s attempts to reason with them, they refused to relent. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Gohalpur police station.