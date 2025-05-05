Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

The Minister of State has been in Gwalior for two days. On Sunday, he inspected several health centres in the district and attended a wedding ceremony at the residence of the Speaker of the Assembly. In the evening, he went out for dinner with his supporters to Quality Restaurant in Patel Nagar near the SP office. Due to it being a holiday, the restaurant was crowded, and all tables were occupied. Two tables were booked under different names for the Minister of State. The fact that one table was booked in the name of Food Inspector Lokendra displeased the Minister of State, leading his supporters to create a disturbance. Eventually, the hotel owner was forced to apologise over the phone, and the entire staff also apologised to the Minister.

Once the staff realised that Narendra Shivaji Patel was a Minister of State, they apologised profusely. However, this did not calm his anger. Although his supporters became aggressive, no vandalism or assault was reported to the police. Subsequently, the food safety team arrived and collected samples.

Team Collected Five Samples; Oil Found Substandard The food safety team collected five samples from the hotel. The team stated that they collected two samples of cooking oil, fried onions, mawa, and paneer. These samples will be sent to the Bhopal food lab for testing. A mobile lab was also called, and its tests revealed that the oil was substandard.