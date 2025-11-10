Hapur Encounter: Rs 50,000 reward criminal Haseen killed

Police shoot dead ₹50,000 reward criminal in Hapur encounter. (Photo: Police)
An encounter took place between the police and miscreants in Hapur late on Sunday night. In this, the rewarded miscreant Haseen, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, was killed. Meanwhile, the miscreants who came with him took advantage of the darkness and fled. Haseen had more than 24 cases registered against him, ranging from cow slaughter to attempt to murder. The police recovered an illegal pistol, several cartridges, and a Swift Dzire car from the spot.
The incident occurred in the Kapurpur police station area. Around 11 PM, information was received on Dial 112 that some people were smuggling cattle in vehicles. Upon receiving the information, Inspector Vinod Pandey reached the spot with his team and cordoned off the area. Seeing the police, the miscreants in the car opened fire. In retaliation, the police also fired shots. During this, one bullet hit Haseen, and he fell on the spot, while his associates took advantage of the darkness and fled.
The injured Hasin was first sent to CHC Dhaulana and then to a higher centre, where doctors declared him dead. The police recovered an illegal pistol, live and spent cartridges, and a Swift Dzire car from the spot.
Haseen was a resident of Mainauta in the Asmoli police station area of Sambhal district. His father's name is Ikrar. He was a notorious history-sheeter in police records. More than two dozen cases were registered against him in several districts, including Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Amroha, and Gautam Budh Nagar. These included serious charges such as cow slaughter, attempt to murder, and the Gangster Act.
SP Gyananjay Singh said that Haseen was wanted in a case under the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act at Kapurpur police station, and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for his arrest. The police team took swift action upon receiving the information. Haseen was injured in the retaliatory action taken in self-defence, and later died.
In the last 38 days in the state, 11 miscreants have been killed in encounters so far. The police stated that this action will continue to instill fear among criminals and establish faith in the law.
