Hapur Encounter: Rs 50,000 reward criminal Haseen killed

The incident occurred in the Kapurpur police station area. Around 11 PM, information was received on Dial 112 that some people were smuggling cattle in vehicles. Upon receiving the information, Inspector Vinod Pandey reached the spot with his team and cordoned off the area. Seeing the police, the miscreants in the car opened fire. In retaliation, the police also fired shots. During this, one bullet hit Haseen, and he fell on the spot, while his associates took advantage of the darkness and fled.