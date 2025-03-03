Harsha Richharia reaches crime branch, files FIR against 55 fake Instagram IDs over AI-generated obscene videos

After filing the case against 55 fake social media IDs, Harsha Richharia stated, “Since the Mahakumbh, many AI-generated obscene videos of me have been circulating on social media. Many fraudulent activities are being carried out in my name, including several advertisements. I have filed a complaint today against all 55 fake IDs. I hope they will all be punished. Har Har Mahadev… Jai Shree Ram.”

Recently threatened suicide Harsha Richharia had recently threatened suicide over the obscene content circulating on social media. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, stating, “People I know shared my old videos. Now they have sunk to the level of creating and circulating fake videos of me using AI. My reputation is being tarnished. I have the names of those creating these fake videos. The day I break, I will write in my suicide note who did what to me.”