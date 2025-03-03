scriptHarsha Richharia reaches crime branch, files FIR against 55 fake Instagram IDs over AI-generated obscene videos | Harsha Richariya reaches crime branch, files FIR against 55 fake Instagram IDs over AI-generated obscene video | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Harsha Richharia reaches crime branch, files FIR against 55 fake Instagram IDs over AI-generated obscene videos

She recently threatened suicide after these AI-generated fake videos surfaced. However, when the issue persisted, she visited the Bhopal cyber crime branch on Monday and filed an FIR against 55 fake social media IDs.

BhopalMar 03, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Mahakumbh Viral Sadhvi Video: Harsha Richharia, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who gained prominence during the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is currently distressed by AI-generated obscene videos. She recently threatened suicide after these AI-generated fake videos surfaced. However, when the issue persisted, she visited the Bhopal cyber crime branch on Monday and filed an FIR against 55 fake social media IDs.
After filing the case against 55 fake social media IDs, Harsha Richharia stated, “Since the Mahakumbh, many AI-generated obscene videos of me have been circulating on social media. Many fraudulent activities are being carried out in my name, including several advertisements. I have filed a complaint today against all 55 fake IDs. I hope they will all be punished. Har Har Mahadev… Jai Shree Ram.”

Recently threatened suicide

Harsha Richharia had recently threatened suicide over the obscene content circulating on social media. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, stating, “People I know shared my old videos. Now they have sunk to the level of creating and circulating fake videos of me using AI. My reputation is being tarnished. I have the names of those creating these fake videos. The day I break, I will write in my suicide note who did what to me.”

