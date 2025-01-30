Health worker alleges gang rape, case registered against in-laws in Lucknow

scriptHealth worker alleges gang rape, case registered against in-laws in Lucknow | Latest News | Patrika News
A female health worker from Lucknow has filed a gang-rape case against her relatives. Police are investigating the matter.

LucknowJan 30, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

UP News: A healthcare worker residing in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area has filed a police report accusing her father-in-law, uncle-in-law, brother-in-law, and accomplice of gang rape. The FIR was registered on the orders of the Police Commissioner.
The victim, a nursing attendant at a hospital in Gomtinagar, stated that she had a love marriage with a young man from Hanuman Ganj, Sultanpur. According to the woman, on the night of January 8th, while returning from the hospital, she got off an auto near Plasio Mall and was walking home.

Ambushed on the way home

It is alleged that during this time, her father-in-law, uncle-in-law, brother-in-law, and an accomplice forcibly dragged her into a wooded area. Upon resisting, she was assaulted, and her phone was broken. Following a complaint to the Police Commissioner, Sushant Golf City police registered a case on Tuesday. ACP Gosaiganj, Kiran Yadav, stated that the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

