Health worker alleges gang rape, case registered against in-laws in Lucknow

The victim, a nursing attendant at a hospital in Gomtinagar, stated that she had a love marriage with a young man from Hanuman Ganj, Sultanpur. According to the woman, on the night of January 8th, while returning from the hospital, she got off an auto near Plasio Mall and was walking home.

Ambushed on the way home It is alleged that during this time, her father-in-law, uncle-in-law, brother-in-law, and an accomplice forcibly dragged her into a wooded area. Upon resisting, she was assaulted, and her phone was broken. Following a complaint to the Police Commissioner, Sushant Golf City police registered a case on Tuesday. ACP Gosaiganj, Kiran Yadav, stated that the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.