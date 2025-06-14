scriptHoneymoon Murder Case: Sonam Set This ‘Condition’ Before Getting Intimate with Raja | Latest News | Patrika News
Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Set This ‘Condition’ Before Getting Intimate with Raja

Sonam Raghuvanshi: After marriage, Sonam devised a plan to keep Raja away from herself. According to officials investigating the case, Sonam imposed a condition on Raja to have a physical relationship with him, a condition which Raja had to accept.

IndoreJun 14, 2025 / 09:40 am

Patrika Desk

Meghalaya murder case officer made another revelation on Sonam

Sonam Raghuvanshi: New revelations are emerging daily in the wedding, honeymoon, and murder case. Shocking information related to the case has now come to light. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, crossed all limits of shame for her lover. After the wedding, Sonam devised a plan to keep Raja at a distance. According to the investigating officers, Sonam imposed a condition on Raja for having physical relations with him, which Raja had to accept. Sonam told Raja that she would consummate their marriage through physical intimacy only after performing puja (worship) at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Sonam Forced Raja

According to the information, Sonam Raghuvanshi forced Raja to walk through dense jungles. Sonam and her accomplices planned to kill Raja in seclusion. Many tourists came for trekking in Nongriat on May 22 and 23. Because of this, they did not get a chance to kill Raja (Raja Raghuvanshi murder case). Later, the accused killed Raja near Weisaidong Falls and threw his body into a deep ravine.

Accused Now Blaming Each Other as Mastermind

Shillong DIG David NR Mark stated that five accused, including Sonam, have been arrested. They were produced in court, and a request for 10 days of police remand was made, but 8 days were granted. Interrogation of all is underway. In initial questioning, all the accused, including Sonam, have confessed to the crime. However, a blame game is still ongoing, with each accusing the other of being the mastermind. A recreation of the crime scene will be conducted if necessary.

