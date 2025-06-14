Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Set This ‘Condition’ Before Getting Intimate with Raja

Sonam Forced Raja According to the information, Sonam Raghuvanshi forced Raja to walk through dense jungles. Sonam and her accomplices planned to kill Raja in seclusion. Many tourists came for trekking in Nongriat on May 22 and 23. Because of this, they did not get a chance to kill Raja (Raja Raghuvanshi murder case). Later, the accused killed Raja near Weisaidong Falls and threw his body into a deep ravine.

Accused Now Blaming Each Other as Mastermind Shillong DIG David NR Mark stated that five accused, including Sonam, have been arrested. They were produced in court, and a request for 10 days of police remand was made, but 8 days were granted. Interrogation of all is underway. In initial questioning, all the accused, including Sonam, have confessed to the crime. However, a blame game is still ongoing, with each accusing the other of being the mastermind. A recreation of the crime scene will be conducted if necessary.