I am a minor… claims shooter Dharmraj, who shot Baba Siddique; court doesn’t send him to remand

The two shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, were taken to the Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital for a medical examination on Sunday evening. Then they were presented in court. The court has sent accused Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till October 21. However, Dharamraj Kashyap was not given police custody.

In fact, Dharamraj had claimed to be a minor, but the police said that according to the birth date mentioned in his Aadhaar card, he was an adult at the time of the incident. However, the court did not send him to police custody and instructed to present him again after the ossification test.

The ossification test is a medical procedure that determines a person’s age by analyzing the degree of fusion of their bones. It is a popular method of age determination. In the Baba Siddique murder case, the court has sent accused Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till October 21. The third accused, Shiva, is also involved in the case, and the identity of the fourth accused has also been revealed. The fourth accused is named Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. Gurmail Singh is from Haryana, while Dharamraj Kashyap is from Uttar Pradesh. Shiva is also from Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a scrap dealer in Pune.