I am a minor… claims shooter Dharmraj, who shot Baba Siddique; court doesn’t send him to remand

Baba Siddique Murder: Dharamraj Kashyap was not given police custody in the Baba Siddique murder case. The court has given instructions to present him again after the ossification test.

MumbaiOct 13, 2024 / 08:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Baba Siddique Dharamraj Kashyap
Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday night. Two shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, were arrested by the Mumbai police, while two other accused are absconding. The Mumbai police presented the two arrested accused in the Esplanade Court on Sunday evening.
The two shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, were taken to the Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital for a medical examination on Sunday evening. Then they were presented in court. The court has sent accused Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till October 21. However, Dharamraj Kashyap was not given police custody.
In fact, Dharamraj had claimed to be a minor, but the police said that according to the birth date mentioned in his Aadhaar card, he was an adult at the time of the incident. However, the court did not send him to police custody and instructed to present him again after the ossification test.
The ossification test is a medical procedure that determines a person’s age by analyzing the degree of fusion of their bones. It is a popular method of age determination.

In the Baba Siddique murder case, the court has sent accused Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till October 21. The third accused, Shiva, is also involved in the case, and the identity of the fourth accused has also been revealed. The fourth accused is named Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. Gurmail Singh is from Haryana, while Dharamraj Kashyap is from Uttar Pradesh. Shiva is also from Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a scrap dealer in Pune.

