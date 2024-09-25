Interstate gang: Used to loot people by pretending to spill oil from their car

This incident also took place

In a similar incident, Manoj Kumar Garg, a resident of Ashok Colony, was looted on August 4 at around 11:40 am near Azad Chowk. A 30-year-old man stopped their car by hand and told them that oil was leaking from the engine. When they stopped the car, two boys also stopped and told them that oil was leaking from the engine. When they checked, they found that oil was dripping from the bonnet, but not from the engine. When they returned to the car, they found that a camera was missing. The police registered an FIR on August 8.

Investigation through CCTV cameras

Kotwali TI Ashish Sharma said that CCTV footage was obtained and the suspects were identified. Information was gathered through informers, and on August 10, information was received that some people were trying to stop vehicles near Mudwara Station. The police caught them after laying a trap. During questioning, all three confessed to being from Balasadar, Gujarat. The arrested suspects are Aman Jadav (19), Rahul Jadav (20), and Shankar Gayakwad (30), all residents of Umaragov Gandhi Badi, Azad Nagar, Balasadar, Gujarat. Their descriptions matched those of the accused in both incidents. The police arrested them and recovered a stolen camera from their possession. The accused are from Balasadar, Gujarat, and have been committing crimes in different cities by posing as oil spillers and then fleeing.