Interstate gang: Used to loot people by pretending to spill oil from their car

Three miscreants were caught by the Kotwali police, who used to commit crimes in a clever manner, and the police sent them to jail.

KatniSep 25, 2024 / 10:04 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Katni. The Kotwali police have caught three miscreants of an interstate gang active in the city. These miscreants used to loot people by pretending to spill oil from their cars and stealing their belongings. Three such incidents took place in the city within 15 days. After the Patrika newspaper highlighted the issue, the police took action. The three miscreants of the interstate gang involved in these incidents have been arrested by the Kotwali police.
The first incident took place on August 5 when Sushil Mishra, a resident of Gram Tikar, Thana Vijayraghavgarh, came to Katni with his driver Subhash Patwa. They had come to a computer center near Thana Tiraha to get their computer repaired. Meanwhile, a young man stopped their car and told them that oil was leaking from the engine. Two other young men also arrived and started saying the same thing. When Sushil Mishra and the driver got down to check, they found that there was no oil leak. But when they returned to the car, they found that a bag containing Rs 25,000 in cash and important documents was missing from the back seat. The victim lodged an FIR at the Kotwali police station. The police registered a case under Section 303(2) BNS and started investigating.

This incident also took place


In a similar incident, Manoj Kumar Garg, a resident of Ashok Colony, was looted on August 4 at around 11:40 am near Azad Chowk. A 30-year-old man stopped their car by hand and told them that oil was leaking from the engine. When they stopped the car, two boys also stopped and told them that oil was leaking from the engine. When they checked, they found that oil was dripping from the bonnet, but not from the engine. When they returned to the car, they found that a camera was missing. The police registered an FIR on August 8.

Investigation through CCTV cameras


Kotwali TI Ashish Sharma said that CCTV footage was obtained and the suspects were identified. Information was gathered through informers, and on August 10, information was received that some people were trying to stop vehicles near Mudwara Station. The police caught them after laying a trap. During questioning, all three confessed to being from Balasadar, Gujarat. The arrested suspects are Aman Jadav (19), Rahul Jadav (20), and Shankar Gayakwad (30), all residents of Umaragov Gandhi Badi, Azad Nagar, Balasadar, Gujarat. Their descriptions matched those of the accused in both incidents. The police arrested them and recovered a stolen camera from their possession. The accused are from Balasadar, Gujarat, and have been committing crimes in different cities by posing as oil spillers and then fleeing.

